It’s the great pumpkin spill, Colonial Heights

By Dana Guthrie -
A semi-truck overturned in Virginia spilling pumpkins across the interstate. (Photos courtesy WTVR via VDOT)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va.   In a highway harvest gone wrong, a tractor-trailer hauling pumpkins overturned along Interstate 95 in Colonial Heights, Va. on Saturday.

According to the Virginia State Police, troopers were called to the accident on the right shoulder of I-95 south near the Temple Avenue exit.

The driver was not injured and no other cars were involved, according to investigators. The names of those involved have not been released. The investigation into what caused the accident is ongoing.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

