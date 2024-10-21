Remembering those who served: Crowley participates in Wreaths Across America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the sixth consecutive year, Crowley will support Wreaths Across America to remember and honor the service and sacrifice of thousands of past and present U.S. military service members during wreath-laying ceremonies this holiday season.

“Our continuing partnership with Wreaths Across America reflects our deep respect and appreciation for the sacrifices of our military service members and the veterans who came before them to ensure the security of the U.S.,” said Phil Shook, Crowley senior vice president and general manager, Land Transportation Services. “As a leading defense and government logistics provider, Crowley is grateful and proud to support the mission to remember and honor their service and dedication that is so critical for our nation, from Puerto Rico to Alaska.”

According to a press release, Crowley will serve as a 2024 top-level corporate supporter of Wreaths Across America. The company began its support in 2019 by serving as the primary ceremony sponsor for Puerto Rico, filling a void to ensure thousands of veterans laid to rest on the island are remembered for their service and sacrifice. Since then, it has continued to grow its support and volunteers in more locations, including Jacksonville, South Florida and Pennsylvania last year.

Crowley has increased its in-kind and financial support to place wreaths on veterans’ gravesites at cemeteries in Washington, Massachusetts and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while sustaining its support for veterans in Alaska, Pennsylvania, Florida and Puerto Rico, according to the release.

The Jacksonville-based company will continue to provide its coast-to-coast logistics capabilities for ocean and land transportation and cross-docking services to deliver thousands of wreaths to participating cemeteries. In addition, hundreds of Crowley team members will join the thousands of volunteers placing wreaths at veterans’ gravesites on Dec. 14, National Wreaths Across America Day.

“The year-round mission of Wreaths Across America to Remember, Honor and Teach grows in communities nationwide each year thanks to the countless local volunteers and passionate partners like Crowley,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “Crowley’s commitment to the communities they serve is undeniable. Their team is walking the talk and finding new ways to support the program however they can. We are so grateful for their partnership and for their help in sharing the mission!”

To learn more about Wreaths Across America and to sponsor a wreath for a veteran, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/crowley.