Jason Nevin, Core-Mark’s visionary leader, wins 2024 IFDA Mike Roach Leadership Award

MCLEAN, Va. — Jason Nevin, operating company president at Core-Mark, has received the International Foodservice Distributors Association’s (IFDA) 2024 Mike Roach Leadership Award for consistently demonstrating his exceptional qualities as a leader.

“It was clear from his classmates’ comments that Jason was the obvious choice for this year’s award,” said Mark S. Allen, president and CEO of IFDA. “Jason was selected for the award for his insightful and thoughtful contributions to the group. His preparedness, industry passion, and knack for drawing out critical learnings from his peers exemplify the leadership traits that Mike Roach championed throughout his career.”

According to a media release, the Mike Roach Leadership Award recognizes an outstanding participant from each annual class of the IFDA Executive Development Program. His classmates praised his ability to provide valuable insights, stimulate thoughtful discussions, and communicate effectively within the group.

The Mike Roach Leadership Award, established by IFDA and Ben E. Keith Foods, honors J. Michael Roach, a former president of Ben E. Keith Foods and a distinguished leader in the foodservice distribution industry. Roach served on the IFDA Board of Directors for 16 years, including two years as IFDA Chairman, making significant contributions to the industry throughout his career. The award recognizes outstanding participants in the IFDA Executive Development Program who embody the leadership qualities Roach personified, including exceptional communication, strong critical thinking, passion for people, visionary leadership, and peer respect.

“I want to thank all those that believed in me and gave me the amazing opportunity to attend such a prestigious program. It is hard to put into words how much this means to me, I’m still a bit a loss for words and that is saying something for those that do know me,” said Nevins. “I think the biggest thing is how the award is determined that makes me excited and humbled at the same time. Getting recognized from some of the best people in our industry along with the program leadership folks just makes it so much more meaningful to me. My greatest appreciation goes out to you all.”