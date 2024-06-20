HDA Truck Pride partners with TreviPay

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — HDA Truck Pride, an independent provider of parts and services to the commercial vehicle aftermarket, and TreviPay, a business-to-business payments and invoicing network, have partnered in the new FUSE National Account Program.

According to a news release, FUSE represents a national fleet program designed to seamlessly connect small to mid-sized fleets with an extensive network of more than 900 premier HDA Truck Pride parts and service providers across North America.

TreviPay will enable service providers in the FUSE program the ability to offer invoicing and commercial payment terms to the fleets they serve.

“HDA Truck Pride is dedicated to offering cutting-edge resources and initiatives to elevate the commercial vehicle industry,” said Curt Westphal, director of program development–end user at HDA Truck Pride.

In a recent TreviPay study of 300 global business buyers, inefficient processes and incorrect invoices were identified as areas where B2B sellers are falling short.

“This is a direct reflection of manual back-office systems, which can easily miss negotiated pricing or invoice scheduling agreements,” according to the news release.

Through TreviPay, fleets getting serviced within the FUSE program at participating service providers can expect consolidated, online invoicing and payment options through a dedicated line of credit (payment terms of 30 days). Fleets can also take advantage of fast onboarding, Accounts Payable integration and customized purchase controls.

“Today’s business buyers are increasingly looking for seamless payment experiences that are convenient, accurate and fast — and this includes heavy-duty trucking fleets,” said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay. “TreviPay’s tailored program for the HDA Truck Pride network will connect service providers and fleets with the streamlined onboarding, invoicing and reporting capabilities, which will add value through the order-to-cash process.”

According to the release, by partnering with TreviPay for payments and invoicing solutions, participating HDA Truck Pride service providers will be able to offer commercial payment (or net) terms to expand and cement loyalty among the market of fleets each serves. In addition to a 90% improvement in invoice accuracy in the FUSE program, service providers can experience seamless, easy-to-process billing, increased average order sizes and the ability to extend net terms without taking on a credit risk.

TreviPay guarantees payment and manages collections through the program to help reduce Days Sales Outstanding.

“Having observed TreviPay’s significant influence within our industry over the years, we are thrilled to collaborate with them to integrate their payment technology and invoicing solutions into our network.” Westphal continued, “The FUSE national accounts program fortifies our network’s competitive edge and market expansion and elevates the convenience and value proposition for our fleet customers. It’s a win-win partnership for all involved.”