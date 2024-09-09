CarrierForge: Simplifying your path to trucking independence

SPONSORED BY CARRIERFORGE

If you’re a seasoned owner-operator who’s always run under another carrier’s DOT number or a professional driver ready to step into full independence, CarrierForge is here to help you take the next big step. Our mission is to make starting your own trucking business easier, faster and more affordable by providing you with the knowledge, tools and support you need to get your new authority up and running with confidence.

Why Choose CarrierForge?

Starting a new trucking company can feel like navigating a maze. Between filing the correct paperwork, securing the necessary permits and understanding compliance requirements, many aspiring business owners end up overwhelmed by the complexity and hidden costs of the process. That’s where CarrierForge comes in. Founded by industry veterans Matt Roherty and Brendt Peeters, with over three decades of combined experience, we know the challenges new carriers face and are dedicated to helping you overcome them.

We have helped countless clients untangle the web of errors that can arise when business owners attempt to file their DOT numbers without fully understanding the process.

For example, many new business owners are not clear on the differences between general goods, household goods or exempt commodities. They don’t know the specifics of being a private versus a for-hire carrier or how many cargo types they should list. Understanding these distinctions is crucial — not only for compliance with regulations but also for determining your insurance eligibility. By guiding you through these and other decisions, CarrierForge helps you avoid facing unexpected expenses, delays or legal challenges down the road.

How We Simplify the Process

At CarrierForge, we guide you through the steps to become a legally compliant for-hire carrier. We help you consider critical operational items, find quality service providers willing to work with new authorities, and keep track of every step and decision along the way. Unlike other services, we provide straightforward, self-guided permitting services that are both informative and affordable.

Clear, Simple Guidance: Our process is built around simple, easy-to-answer questions about your operations, and we alert you when you’ve selected an uncommon or potentially costly setup. Every decision you make has an impact, and we’re here to ensure those impacts are positive. Cost-Effective Services: While many companies charge high fees for filing paperwork or use a “free” DOT number as a bait-and-switch tactic, CarrierForge is transparent about costs. You can get your USDOT number with CarrierForge for as little as $117.47, or bundle it with an MC authority application for just $477.47. With CarrierForge, you get more than just a number — you get the confidence that your business is being built on a solid foundation from day one. Support with Essential Compliance: From obtaining a USDOT number to securing your MC authority, we handle the paperwork so you can focus on running your business. We also help with additional permits such as HVUT 2290s, State Highway Use Permits and more.

Understanding the Costs

Starting your own trucking company involves several expenses. While some costs are predictable, like business filings or basic compliance requirements, others, such as equipment and insurance, can vary widely. Here’s what you can expect:

Equipment Costs: Whether you buy, lease or rent, the cost of equipment can fluctuate greatly. We help you understand the pros and cons of each option, ensuring you make the right choice for your business.

Insurance Costs: Factors like your location, driving history, cargo types and equipment will affect your insurance rates. We help you find the best options for your needs.

Predictable Startup Costs: Beyond equipment and insurance, you’ll need to consider expenses like business structure filings, USDOT and MC numbers, and specific compliance requirements. Our guidance ensures you’re prepared for these predictable costs.

Typical Timeline for Setting Up a Trucking Company

For most CarrierForge clients, the goal is to set up interstate operations to maximize freight opportunities from the start. Here’s a general timeline for the most common equipment types (subtract three weeks for intrastate operations):

Cargo Vans: 3-4 weeks

Non-CDL Box Trucks and Hot Shots: 4-5 weeks

Semi Tractors, CDL Box Trucks and Hot Shots: 5-6 weeks

The Steps to Independence

Launching your own trucking business doesn’t have to be daunting. As your digital business mentor, here are the key steps we’ll guide you through:

Establishing a Business Entity: Setting up an LLC or S-Corp can offer tax advantages and liability protection. We’ll help you understand the process and expedite your filing where needed. Securing Your DOT and MC Numbers: Getting your USDOT number is just the beginning. We ensure you understand the requirements and timelines for obtaining your motor carrier authority so you’re ready to operate when your paperwork is complete. Applying for Additional Permits: From state-specific permits to tax accounts, we simplify the process of obtaining the right documentation to keep your business compliant. Acquiring Equipment: Whether you already have equipment or need to acquire it, we offer insights into the best strategies based on your budget and needs.

Start Your Journey with Confidence

CarrierForge is here to turn your dream of independence into reality. We’ve helped countless clients avoid the pitfalls of DIY applications, hidden fees and costly mistakes. Our experience, transparency, and dedication to your success set us apart as the one you can trust to guide you through every step of your startup journey.

Let us handle the details so you can focus on what you do best — driving your business forward. Connect with CarrierForge today to learn more about how we can help you establish your own authority and start your trucking company with confidence.