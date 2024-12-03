Fleetworthy experts preview the road ahead for 2025

SPONSORED BY FLEETWORTHY

In today’s competitive trucking landscape, industry leaders face unprecedented challenges in managing compliance, cutting costs and driving operational efficiency.

Watching trends and preparing for challenges is the best strategy for success.

On Dec. 10, 2024, at 2 p.m. Eastern time, trucking leaders are invited to join industry experts Rob Abbott, vice president-customer success for Fleetworthy, and Mike Precia, the company’s chief strategy officer, as they discuss what’s ahead.

During the webinar, Abbott and Precia will reveal key findings from Fleetworthy’s exclusive report, The Road Ahead: 2025 Trucking and Fleet Insights Report.

Based on survey responses from more than 300 fleet operators and independent truckers, attendees will learn how they stack up against their peers. In addition, industry experts will share actionable strategies to help motor carriers streamline operations, enhance profitability, improve driver retention and prepare for growth.

According to Fleetworthy’s survey, the following are only a few areas in which fleet operators are struggling.

55% of fleet operators report that complex compliance documentation is a major barrier to onboarding new drivers.

65% of respondents say they’re unsure if their fleet would pass a DOT audit.

93% of respondents say they face significant challenges in managing tolls, with common issues being the complexity of multiple transponders and unpredictable toll expenses.

According to Fleetworthy's survey, the following are only a few areas in which fleet operators are struggling.

