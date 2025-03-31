Check out the winners from the MATS 2025 PKY Truck Beauty Contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The winners of the PKY Truck Beauty Contest, part of the 2025 Mid America Trucking Show, were announced Saturday, March 30. The awards ceremony, emceed by Red Eye Radio’s Eric Harley, was held at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
WORKING TRUCK-BOBTAIL
Tommy Stine took Best of Show in the Working Truck-Bobtail category with a 2022 Peterbilt 389. Eric Gibbons took second place in the category with a 2024 Peterbilt 389, and Raiko Graveran claimed third place with a 1995 Freightliner FLD-120.
WORKING TRUCK-COMBO
Cole Johnson won Best of Show in the Working Truck-Combo category with a 2019 Peterbilt 389 and a 2025 Muv-All 35-ton ag trailer. In second place was Josh Reed with a 2013 Peterbilt 389 and 2025 Mac flatbed/Conestoga trailer, and Daniel and Phyllis Snow took third place with their 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and a 2006 Utility DS 4000 trailer.
LIMITED MILEAGE-BOBTAIL W/MILES
Matt Green took Best of Show in the Limited Mileage-Bobtail with Miles category with a 1965 Peterbilt 351ST. In second place was Kevin Voight with a 1998 Freightliner FLB, and Ken Daughters took third with a 2001 Peterbilt 379.
LIMITED MILEAGE-BOBTAIL W/NO MILES
Troy Massey and his 2022 Kenworth W900 won Best of Show in the Limited Mileage-Bobtail with No Miles category. In second place was Brian Bourke with a 2023 Peterbilt 389, and John Dunnigan took third with a 1985 Peterbilt 359.
LIMITED MILEAGE-COMBO
In the Limited Mileage-Combo category, Tyler Vandeszwaag took Best of Show with a 1986 International 9670 and 2025 Wilson trailer. Cole Barbieri was in second place with a 2023 Peterbilt 389 and 2024 Western step deck trailer, and Chad Ellison took third with a 2023 Peterbilt 389 and 2026 Wilson livestock trailer.
OTHER AWARDS AND WINNERS
ANTIQUE ORIGINAL
1st place: Greg Kendall – 1982 Kenworth K100
2nd place: Greg Kendall – 2000 Peterbilt 379 X-Hood
3rd place: Greg Kendall – 1987 Peterbilt #71 Classic 359
ANTIQUE CUSTOM-BOBTAIL
1st place: Kyle Weaver – 1981 Kenworth W900A
2nd place: Casey Morden – 1986 Peterbilt 359
3rd place: Jonathan Dyck – 1979 Peterbilt 352
ANTIQUE CUSTOM-COMBO
Winner: Robbie Johnson – 1983 Kenworth W900 with a 2024 MAC Conestoga trailer
ANTIQUE-ENGINE
Winner: Kyle Weaver – 1981 Kenworth W900A
ANTIQUE-PAINT
Winner: Greg Kendall – 1982 Kenworth K100
ANTIQUE-INTERIOR
Winner: Greg Kendall – 2000 Peterbilt 379 X-Hood
NEW TRUCK-BOBTAIL
1st place: Brian Harney – 2024 Peterbilt 389X
2nd place: Brandon Smith – 2024 Peterbilt 389
3rd place: Nick Kimball – 2025 Peterbilt
NEW TRUCK-COMBO
Winner: Brian Kuhnle – 2024 Kenworth W900 and 2025 MAC gas tanker
FIRST SHOW-BOBTAIL
1st place: Gregory Alberalla – 2023 Peterbilt 389
2nd place: Dave Koliha – 2018 Peterbilt 389
3rd place: Connor Moran – 2022 Peterbilt 389 wrecker
FIRST SHOW-COMBO
1st place: Dekontee Durrette – 2022 Peterbilt 389 Pride N Class and 2023 Great Dane trailer
2nd place: Michael Ligas – 2015 Freightliner Argosy and 2025 Trailstar dump trailer
3rd place: Steve Sitts – 2025 Peterbilt 589 and 2025 East 8-axle MMX flatbed trailer
WORKING TRUCK-COMPANY OWNED
1st place: Sy Kunesh Jr. – 2024 Peterbilt 389 and 2014 MAC flatbed curtain-side trailer
2nd place: Levi Turnage – 2005 Peterbilt 379 EXHD and 2008 Walker 3A sanitary trailer
3rd place: Thomas Christoferson – 2011 Peterbilt 389
WORKING TRUCK-BOBTAIL-LIGHTS
1st place: Brian Harney – 2024 Peterbilt 389X
2nd place: Tommy Stine – 2022 Peterbilt 389
3rd place: Thomas Christoferson – 2011 Peterbilt 389
WORKING TRUCK-COMBO-LIGHTS
1st place: Daniel and Phyllis Snow – 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility DS 4000 trailer
2nd place: Cole Johnson – 2019 Peterbilt 389 and 2025 Muv-All 35-ton ag trailer
3rd place: Sy Kunesh Jr. – 2024 Peterbilt 389 and 2014 MAC flatbed curtain-side trailer
WORKING TRUCK-ENGINE (Presented by Howes)
1st place: Josh Reed – 2013 Peterbilt 389 and 2025 MAC Flatbed Conestoga trailer
2nd place: Raiko Graveran – 1995 Freightliner FLD-120
3rd place: Phillip Couch – 1999 Freightliner Classic
WORKING TRUCK-INTERIOR-AFTERMARKET
Winner: Daniel and Phyllis Snow – 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility DS 4000 trailer
WORKING TRUCK-INTERIOR-CAB ONLY
1st place: Cole Johnson – 2019 Peterbilt 389 and 2025 Muv-All 35-ton ag traialer
2nd place: Ryan Moore – 2016 Peterbilt 389 and 2025 Tremcar 304SS trailer
3rd place: Tommy Stine – 2022 Peterbilt 389
WORKING TRUCK-INTERIOR-OEM
1st place: Brian Pete – 2023 Peterbilt 389
2nd place: Sy Kunesh Jr. – 2024 Peterbilt 389 with 2014 MAC flatbed curtain-side trailer
3rd place: Robert Gonzales – 2024 Peterbilt 579
WORKING TRUCK-BOBTAIL-PAINT & GRAPHICS
1st place: Eric Gibbons – 2024 Peterbilt 389
2nd place: Thomas Christoferson – 2011 Peterbilt 389
3rd place: Brian Pete – 2023 Peterbilt 389
WORKING TRUCK-COMBO-PAINT & GRAPHICS
1st place: Josh Reed – 2013 Peterbilt 389 and 2025 Mac flatbed/Conestoga trailer
2nd place: Tarik Al-Amin II – 2023 Kenworth W900L and 2023 Great Dane Tri-Temp Super-Seal trailer
3rd place: Cole Johnson – 2019 Peterbilt 389 and 2025 Muv-All 35-ton ag trailer
LIGHTS
On Thursday night, March 27, the show lot was illuminated by hundreds of thousands of colorful lights during the annual Lights competition. Winners include:
- Limited Mileage-Combo with Miles: Ken Daughters – 2001 Peterbilt 379;
- Limited Mileage-Bobtail with No Miles: Edward Homfeld – 2024 Peterbilt 389; and
- Limited Mileage-Combo: Cole Barbieri – 2023 Peterbilt 389 and 2024 Western step deck trailer
PAINT AND GRAPHICS
Winners include:
- Limited Mileage-Bobtail: Brian Bourke – 2023 Peterbilt 389; and
- Limited Mileage-Combo: Cole Barbieri – 2023 Peterbilt 389 and 2024 Western step deck trailer.
OTHER CATEGORIES
Winners of other categories and awards during this year’s show include:
- People’s Choice (presented by Valley Chrome Plating): Brant Arnold with his 1970 Peterbilt 358M;
- Troy “The Legend” Huddleston Award (presented by Roadworks): Tarik Al Amin – 1995 Freightliner FLD and 2021 Great Dane Super Seal trailer;
- 2025 Big Rig Build-Off (presented by First Class Services): Luke Rethwisch of Rethwisch Transport – 1987 Peterbilt 359
- Limited Mileage-Interior: Edward Homfeld – 2024 Peterbilt 389;
- Limited Mileage-Engine: John Dunnigan – 1985 Peterbilt 359;
- Best Use of Chrome-Bobtail: John Dunnigan – 1985 Peterbilt 359;
- Best Use of Chrome-Combo: Cole Barbieri – 2023 Peterbilt 389 and 2024 Western step deck trailer; and
- Running Late Award (presented by Rockwood Products): Hugo Torres – 2001 Peterbilt 379 and 2018 Utility trailer.
