Check out the winners from the MATS 2025 PKY Truck Beauty Contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The winners of the PKY Truck Beauty Contest, part of the 2025 Mid America Trucking Show, were announced Saturday, March 30. The awards ceremony, emceed by Red Eye Radio’s Eric Harley, was held at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

WORKING TRUCK-BOBTAIL

Tommy Stine took Best of Show in the Working Truck-Bobtail category with a 2022 Peterbilt 389. Eric Gibbons took second place in the category with a 2024 Peterbilt 389, and Raiko Graveran claimed third place with a 1995 Freightliner FLD-120.

WORKING TRUCK-COMBO

Cole Johnson won Best of Show in the Working Truck-Combo category with a 2019 Peterbilt 389 and a 2025 Muv-All 35-ton ag trailer. In second place was Josh Reed with a 2013 Peterbilt 389 and 2025 Mac flatbed/Conestoga trailer, and Daniel and Phyllis Snow took third place with their 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and a 2006 Utility DS 4000 trailer.

LIMITED MILEAGE-BOBTAIL W/MILES

Matt Green took Best of Show in the Limited Mileage-Bobtail with Miles category with a 1965 Peterbilt 351ST. In second place was Kevin Voight with a 1998 Freightliner FLB, and Ken Daughters took third with a 2001 Peterbilt 379.

LIMITED MILEAGE-BOBTAIL W/NO MILES

Troy Massey and his 2022 Kenworth W900 won Best of Show in the Limited Mileage-Bobtail with No Miles category. In second place was Brian Bourke with a 2023 Peterbilt 389, and John Dunnigan took third with a 1985 Peterbilt 359.

LIMITED MILEAGE-COMBO

In the Limited Mileage-Combo category, Tyler Vandeszwaag took Best of Show with a 1986 International 9670 and 2025 Wilson trailer. Cole Barbieri was in second place with a 2023 Peterbilt 389 and 2024 Western step deck trailer, and Chad Ellison took third with a 2023 Peterbilt 389 and 2026 Wilson livestock trailer.

OTHER AWARDS AND WINNERS

ANTIQUE ORIGINAL

1st place: Greg Kendall – 1982 Kenworth K100

2nd place: Greg Kendall – 2000 Peterbilt 379 X-Hood

3rd place: Greg Kendall – 1987 Peterbilt #71 Classic 359

ANTIQUE CUSTOM-BOBTAIL

1st place: Kyle Weaver – 1981 Kenworth W900A

2nd place: Casey Morden – 1986 Peterbilt 359

3rd place: Jonathan Dyck – 1979 Peterbilt 352

ANTIQUE CUSTOM-COMBO

Winner: Robbie Johnson – 1983 Kenworth W900 with a 2024 MAC Conestoga trailer

ANTIQUE-ENGINE

Winner: Kyle Weaver – 1981 Kenworth W900A

ANTIQUE-PAINT

Winner: Greg Kendall – 1982 Kenworth K100

ANTIQUE-INTERIOR

Winner: Greg Kendall – 2000 Peterbilt 379 X-Hood

NEW TRUCK-BOBTAIL

1st place: Brian Harney – 2024 Peterbilt 389X

2nd place: Brandon Smith – 2024 Peterbilt 389

3rd place: Nick Kimball – 2025 Peterbilt

NEW TRUCK-COMBO

Winner: Brian Kuhnle – 2024 Kenworth W900 and 2025 MAC gas tanker

FIRST SHOW-BOBTAIL

1st place: Gregory Alberalla – 2023 Peterbilt 389

2nd place: Dave Koliha – 2018 Peterbilt 389

3rd place: Connor Moran – 2022 Peterbilt 389 wrecker

FIRST SHOW-COMBO

1st place: Dekontee Durrette – 2022 Peterbilt 389 Pride N Class and 2023 Great Dane trailer

2nd place: Michael Ligas – 2015 Freightliner Argosy and 2025 Trailstar dump trailer

3rd place: Steve Sitts – 2025 Peterbilt 589 and 2025 East 8-axle MMX flatbed trailer

WORKING TRUCK-COMPANY OWNED

1st place: Sy Kunesh Jr. – 2024 Peterbilt 389 and 2014 MAC flatbed curtain-side trailer

2nd place: Levi Turnage – 2005 Peterbilt 379 EXHD and 2008 Walker 3A sanitary trailer

3rd place: Thomas Christoferson – 2011 Peterbilt 389

WORKING TRUCK-BOBTAIL-LIGHTS

1st place: Brian Harney – 2024 Peterbilt 389X

2nd place: Tommy Stine – 2022 Peterbilt 389

3rd place: Thomas Christoferson – 2011 Peterbilt 389

WORKING TRUCK-COMBO-LIGHTS

1st place: Daniel and Phyllis Snow – 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility DS 4000 trailer

2nd place: Cole Johnson – 2019 Peterbilt 389 and 2025 Muv-All 35-ton ag trailer

3rd place: Sy Kunesh Jr. – 2024 Peterbilt 389 and 2014 MAC flatbed curtain-side trailer

WORKING TRUCK-ENGINE (Presented by Howes)

1st place: Josh Reed – 2013 Peterbilt 389 and 2025 MAC Flatbed Conestoga trailer

2nd place: Raiko Graveran – 1995 Freightliner FLD-120

3rd place: Phillip Couch – 1999 Freightliner Classic

WORKING TRUCK-INTERIOR-AFTERMARKET

Winner: Daniel and Phyllis Snow – 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility DS 4000 trailer

WORKING TRUCK-INTERIOR-CAB ONLY

1st place: Cole Johnson – 2019 Peterbilt 389 and 2025 Muv-All 35-ton ag traialer

2nd place: Ryan Moore – 2016 Peterbilt 389 and 2025 Tremcar 304SS trailer

3rd place: Tommy Stine – 2022 Peterbilt 389

WORKING TRUCK-INTERIOR-OEM

1st place: Brian Pete – 2023 Peterbilt 389

2nd place: Sy Kunesh Jr. – 2024 Peterbilt 389 with 2014 MAC flatbed curtain-side trailer

3rd place: Robert Gonzales – 2024 Peterbilt 579

WORKING TRUCK-BOBTAIL-PAINT & GRAPHICS

1st place: Eric Gibbons – 2024 Peterbilt 389

2nd place: Thomas Christoferson – 2011 Peterbilt 389

3rd place: Brian Pete – 2023 Peterbilt 389

WORKING TRUCK-COMBO-PAINT & GRAPHICS

1st place: Josh Reed – 2013 Peterbilt 389 and 2025 Mac flatbed/Conestoga trailer

2nd place: Tarik Al-Amin II – 2023 Kenworth W900L and 2023 Great Dane Tri-Temp Super-Seal trailer

3rd place: Cole Johnson – 2019 Peterbilt 389 and 2025 Muv-All 35-ton ag trailer

LIGHTS

On Thursday night, March 27, the show lot was illuminated by hundreds of thousands of colorful lights during the annual Lights competition. Winners include:

Limited Mileage-Combo with Miles: Ken Daughters – 2001 Peterbilt 379;

Limited Mileage-Bobtail with No Miles: Edward Homfeld – 2024 Peterbilt 389; and

Limited Mileage-Combo: Cole Barbieri – 2023 Peterbilt 389 and 2024 Western step deck trailer

PAINT AND GRAPHICS

Winners include:

Limited Mileage-Bobtail: Brian Bourke – 2023 Peterbilt 389; and

Limited Mileage-Combo: Cole Barbieri – 2023 Peterbilt 389 and 2024 Western step deck trailer.

OTHER CATEGORIES

Winners of other categories and awards during this year’s show include:

People’s Choice (presented by Valley Chrome Plating): Brant Arnold with his 1970 Peterbilt 358M;

Troy “The Legend” Huddleston Award (presented by Roadworks): Tarik Al Amin – 1995 Freightliner FLD and 2021 Great Dane Super Seal trailer;

2025 Big Rig Build-Off (presented by First Class Services): Luke Rethwisch of Rethwisch Transport – 1987 Peterbilt 359

Limited Mileage-Interior: Edward Homfeld – 2024 Peterbilt 389;

Limited Mileage-Engine: John Dunnigan – 1985 Peterbilt 359;

Best Use of Chrome-Bobtail: John Dunnigan – 1985 Peterbilt 359;

Best Use of Chrome-Combo: Cole Barbieri – 2023 Peterbilt 389 and 2024 Western step deck trailer; and

Running Late Award (presented by Rockwood Products): Hugo Torres – 2001 Peterbilt 379 and 2018 Utility trailer.