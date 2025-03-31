TheTrucker.com
NMFTA launches part 2 of cybersecurity series for fleets

By Dana Guthrie -
Cybersecurity for fleets: NMFTA release part two of a three-part series focusing on helping fleets protect themselves from cybersecurity threats.

Alexandria, Va.   The National Motor Freight Traffic Association Inc. (NMFTA) is releasing part 2 of its cybersecurity for fleets series.

Cybersecurity Best Practices Guidebook — Mid-Sized Fleet is part of NMFTA’s Roadmap to Resilience initiative. This guidebook is the second installment in a three-part series designed to help fleets of all sizes improve their cybersecurity posture. 

“The transportation industry is a prime target for cyberattacks, and mid-sized fleets often struggle to implement robust cybersecurity measures due to resource constraints,” said Ben Wilkens, cybersecurity principal engineer for NMFTA. “As a current CDL holder and former professional truck driver, I know how essential this resource is to the industry. The guidebook offers a clear roadmap for these fleets to enhance their security posture and safeguard their operations.” 

Critical Concern for Trucking Industry

According to the NMFTA, cybersecurity remains a critical concern for the trucking industry. Mid-sized fleets face unique challenges due to limited IT resources and increasing cyber risks. The guidebook is specifically designed to equip fleet owners, managers and employees with practical and actionable strategies to protect their business operations from cyber threats. 

Topics include:

  • Identifying and mitigating common cyber threats. 
  • Implementing essential cybersecurity policies and procedures. 
  • Enhancing email, password, and network security. 
  • Responding to and recovering from cyber incidents. 
  • Leveraging industry tools and resources for ongoing protection, and more. 

Access the guidebook, click here. 

To access the first installment in the series, the NMFTA Cybersecurity Best Practices Guidebook — Owner Operator and Small Fleet, click here 

To learn more about NMFTA’s complimentary cybersecurity resources, such as research, webinars, and reports, visit www.nmfta.org/cybersecurity. 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

