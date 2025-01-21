Cybersecurity 101 for owner operators, small fleets: NMFTA’s latest guidebook

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) is publishing its first Cybersecurity Best Practices Guidebook – Owner Operator and Small Fleet edition.

“We understand that small fleets often lack the resources of larger fleets. This guidebook provides a clear, step-by-step list of cybersecurity best practices, organized into four levels of progress,” said Joe Ohr, chief operating officer for NMFTA.

Created to help independent owner operators stay ahead of cyberthreats with actionable steps tailored to meet the cybersecurity needs of owner operators and small fleets, this resource is a roadmap to help safeguard operations, data, and professionals’ livelihoods in 2025 and beyond.

First of its Kind

“This first-of-its-kind resource is tailored specifically for the trucking industry, adapting trusted cybersecurity standards and best practices that have been customized to meet the unique needs of owner operators and/or trucking operations that have less than 50 assets,” said Artie Crawford, director of cybersecurity for NMFTA.

Cybersecurity programs and their requirements vary greatly across businesses and depend largely on internal processes, operating infrastructure, overall business risk tolerance, staffing levels, and employee education.

The comprehensive guidebook includes:

Low-Cost Solutions: Cybersecurity measures designed for limited budgets

Step-by-Step Guidelines: Easy-to-follow actions to secure systems

Tailored Insights: Controls specific to owner operators and small fleets

Real-World Examples: Practical scenarios to implement cybersecurity best practices.

The guidebook is the first in a series of offerings from NMFTA for owner operators and small fleets. Industry professionals are encouraged to attend an upcoming webinar, set for Feb. 13.

The webinar will cover Practical Cybersecurity for Owner Operators.

To learn more about NMFTA’s complimentary cybersecurity resources, such as research, webinars and reports, visit www.nmfta.org/cybersecurity.

Fleets of all sizes should mark their calendars for NMFTA’s Cybersecurity Conference set for Oct. 26-28 in Austin, Texas. This is the trucking industry’s only cybersecurity event. Learn more at www.nmftacyber.com.