Trimac expands flatbed expertise with acquisition of Watt & Stewart

CALGARY, Alta. — Trimac is expanding with its acquisition of Watt & Stewart, a flatbed and specialized carrier serving Canada and the United States.

“Watt & Stewart is a remarkable company with a proud history, and we are honoured to carry forward their legacy while working together to achieve new heights,” said Matt Faure, president and CEO of Trimac. “Both organizations share core values of Live Safety, Do the Right Thing and Rise to the Challenge.”

The partnership strengthens Trimac’s position as North America’s leader in bulk transportation and underscores a commitment to safety, service and family values, according to a media release. The partnership positions both companies to serve customers and drive growth in North America.

Expanding Service Options

The addition of Watt & Stewart expands Trimac’s service offerings, particularly in the mining, forestry and heavy equipment transportation sectors. By combining expertise, the two companies will deliver enhanced operational efficiencies, service offerings and broader market coverage.

“With strategic locations in Claresholm, Alta., and Lexington, S.C., they are ideally positioned to serve key mining and manufacturing hubs across North America,” the release said.

Founded by Neil Watt and John Stewart in 1987, it has grown from a small operation into an industry leader with 124 tractors and 205 trailers.

Company Synergy

The acquisition aligns with Trimac’s purpose of being a safe and efficient bulk transportation company and preserving Watt & Stewart’s legacy. The company will retain its name and branding. It will operate as part of Trimac’s Family of Companies, ensuring continuity for its employees and customers.

“The combined strengths of Trimac and Watt & Stewart will drive operational excellence and create new opportunities for growth,” Trimac said. “We are excited to welcome the entire Watt & Stewart team into the Trimac family and look forward to building on their impressive legacy.”

The Tenney Group served as the advisor to the seller, Watt & Stewart, in this transaction.

“It was a privilege to collaborate with Neil and John,” said Ashesh Pansuria, vice president of the Tenney Group. “Watt & Stewart’s strong commitment to excellence is a perfect fit for Trimac’s vision, ensuring continued growth and success. A sincere thank you to both the Watt & Stewart and Trimac teams for their dedication and teamwork throughout this process.”