Michigan Governor deploys National Guard, lifts trucking restrictions

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered measures to aid in storm recovery. According to a press release from her office, Whitmer ordered the deployment of the Michigan National Guard to provide more personnel and specialized equipment to help with ice storm recovery efforts in northern Michigan. The governor also signed two executive orders to add Alcona and Antrim counties to the state of emergency declaration and to lift trucking restrictions to help expedite getting fuel and other critical supplies to impacted areas.

“We are continuing our all-hands-on-deck approach to help families and communities impacted by the storms in Northern Michigan,” said Whitmer said. “Power restoration is a top priority, and I’m grateful to our utility partners for positioning hundreds of utility workers to help get power back online as fast as possible. State and local emergency teams are on the ground, and the Michigan National Guard will join them to clear roads, keep people safe, and help first responders get to where they need to go. We will get through this together.”

“In response to the historic storms that hit Northern Michigan this weekend, we are ramping up our efforts to support impacted communities”, said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Restoring power, delivering fuel to first responders, providing oxygen to those with medical needs, and providing food are our top priorities. Together, we will overcome this challenge and emerge stronger. Let’s continue standing tall and support one another through this crisis.”

Michigan National Guard deployed

The Michigan National Guard is deploying two teams with specialized skills and equipment to help clear roadways and areas overcome by debris. Additionally, the MING responded to a request from the MyMichigan Medical Center in Alpena to stand up a temporary shelter to support emergency room overflow.

“Our Soldiers and Airmen train to be ready to support communities across Michigan when facing natural disasters,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Our focus will be to assist state and local agencies as we clear roadways overcome by debris.”

Alcona and Antrim Counties Added to State of Emergency Declaration

Governor Whitmer signed an executive order to add Alcona and Antrim counties to the state of emergency declaration. On Monday, Governor Whitmer declared a state of emergency in 10 counties to respond to the damaging ice storms in northern Michigan. Since then, it has been expanded and now applies to Otsego, Oscoda, Montmorency, Presque Isle, Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Mackinac, Alpena, Alcona, and Antrim counties.

By declaring a state of emergency, Governor Whitmer has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area. The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.

Commercial Trucking hour and weight restrictions lifted

The Governor’s office stated that many counties are still experiencing widespread power outages and fuel shortages. The result is that the demand for temporary fuel depots in the impacted area has become a necessity. “In an effort to ensure a consistent flow of gasoline, distillate, and propane, the executive order temporarily suspends restrictions on commercial driver hours to allow the immediate delivery of energy to impacted areas,” the release stated. Also, under the governor’s executive order, all state and local seasonal load restrictions are suspended for commercial vehicles for the transportation and delivery of gasoline, distillate, propane, and other necessary equipment to address the transportation and supply needs arising from the current emergency.

Additional updates on resources

The actions taken by Whitmer follows the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) on Sunday which authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies, including:

Utility crews continue to restore power to the impacted areas.

The Mackinac Bridge is currently closed due to concerns about melting ice falling onto cars. The bridge will reopen once it is deemed safe by authorities.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is working with county road commissions to clear state trunklines and secondary roads.

Approximately 20 shelters have been stood up in the area which are being run by the Red Cross. Residents are encouraged to dial 211 for local information.

Food provided by Salvation Army and local food banks at shelters. Residents are encouraged to dial 211 for local information.

300 oxygen tanks are being delivered to Montmorency County this afternoon with two oxygen refill stations being sent to address concerns for residents.

One refill tank will be at the Emergency Management Services building in Indian River, and another at the MyMichigan Medical Center in Alpena. Residents who require oxygen refills will need to come to the locations for assistance.

Southern Baptist, Team Rubicon and World Renew Volunteer Organizations have been mobilized to assist with clean up.

A fuel pod is being established in Cheboygan County for health care providers and first responders.