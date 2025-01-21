Anderson Trucking Service celebrates 70 years of excellence

ST. CLOUD, MINN. — Anderson Trucking Service (ATS) is celebrating 70 years in business this month with a number of activities to planned to honor the accomplishment.

“As we honor the last 70 years and look to the future, we’re grateful for the trust of our customers and the hard work of our employees, drivers, and contractors,” said Brent Anderson, president.

Family Owned and Operated for Three Generations

Founded by Army Air Corps veteran and entrepreneur Harold Anderson, ATS was incorporated on Jan. 3, 1955, and began operations on March 1 of that year, according to a company press release. Now in its third generation of family ownership under CEO Rollie Anderson and president Brent Anderson, the company has grown from a humble two-truck operation into one of the most trusted names in worldwide freight transportation.

Anderson Trucking Service’s (ATS) history began during a time when the trucking industry was heavily regulated. At the time, Cold Spring Granite (now known as Coldspring) owned a private fleet. They could haul outbound stone and inbound materials used only to manufacture granite products. Their business kept growing to the point where they had more outbound goods than inbound materials, leaving them stranded with no freight to get them back home. That’s when they reached out to Harold Anderson to manage their overflow business. ATS was then incorporated is now celebrating 70 years in business.

Headquartered in St. Cloud, ATS serves all North America, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, Germany, and other international regions with its trucking, logistics and multimodal transportation solutions.

Celebrating 70 Years of Success

To ring in its milestone anniversary year, the company is planning to celebrate the contributions and support of its employees, customers drivers and contractors, and local communities with a variety of festivities throughout 2025.

“My grandfather, Harold Anderson, often said that ATS is great because of our people, and that remains true today. In his 50 years of leadership at this company, my father [Rollie Anderson] has ensured that our focus has always remained the success of our people and our customers,” Brent Anderson said. “It’s important to us to thank everyone who has been a part of our journey, past or present, for their support, without which this milestone would not be possible. ”