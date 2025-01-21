Concrete impact: Kenworth’s T880 concrete pump truck raises $505,000 for CIM education

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kenworth T880 concrete pump truck, donated for sale in support of Concrete Industry Management (CIM), produced a major financial contribution to the CIM education program.

“Providing opportunities for students who will shape America’s infrastructure is essential, and CIM excels in this through its programs,” said Clayton White, Alliance Concrete Pumps president and CEO. “We’re proud that this truck sale significantly contributed to CIM, helping support both its education programs and its students.”

Sale for Students

According to a company press release, the Kenworth T880 concrete pump truck was purchased for $505,000 by Esh’s Masonry. The entire purchase amount goes to CIM to help fund scholarships for students pursuing four-year Bachelor of Science degrees in Concrete Industry Management at Middle Tennessee State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Texas State University, California State University – Chico, and South Dakota State University.

“Education is fundamental to building a stronger workforce, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to support CIM through the sale of this special Kenworth T880 concrete pump truck, said Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing. “We give a special thanks to Esh’s Masonry for purchasing this truck, which helped generate a significant donation to CIM.”

The Kenworth T880 features the PACCAR MX-13 engine with a truck-mounted Alliance Concrete Pumps 38M concrete pump. Other contributing suppliers for this truck include Alcoa Wheels, Allison Transmission and Cummins Driveline and Braking Systems (CDBS).

Proud Partners

“Papé Kenworth is proud to have partnered with Kenworth and Alliance Concrete Pumps again to support CIM and its students through the sale of this Kenworth T880 concrete truck,” said Steve Randolph, Papé Kenworth fleet sales manager. “Programs like CIM are essential for training future leaders in the concrete and construction industries. They play a vital role in developing America’s infrastructure.”

This year marks the sixth time Kenworth has partnered with industry suppliers and Kenworth dealers to donate a Kenworth truck for sale to benefit CIM. In each of the past four years, Kenworth, Papé Kenworth, and Alliance Concrete Pumps have donated a Kenworth concrete pump trucks for sale to support CIM.

The Kenworth T880 concrete pump truck will be on display at World of Concrete at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Jan. 21-23. The truck will be located in front of the convention center.