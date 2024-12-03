TheTrucker.com
Already buried under snow, Great Lakes region expected to see more stormy weather this week

By The Associated Press -
Snow continued to fall Monday around parts of the Great Lakes region, where storm-weary residents who have plowed and shoveled for days faced the prospect of even greater accumulations.

Lake-effect snow fell on parts of western New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio that were already blanketed with a foot (0.3 meters) or more over the past four days. By Monday, more than 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow had fallen east of Lake Ontario in the past four days, according to the National Weather Service. Snow was forecast through Tuesday in the largely rural area south of Buffalo.

“It was so much, so quick, that we got buried,” said Rebecca Chamberlin, who lives in the village of Cassadaga, New York, east of Lake Erie with her husband and two sons. She has been struggling to keep up with the bands of sometimes wet and heavy snow. “If it had been, you know, over a period of a week or more, it wouldn’t have been so bad.”

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

