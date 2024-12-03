TheTrucker.com
Diesel rises by the smallest margin possible

By Bruce Guthrie -
Fuel prices rose slightly this week.

The cost of diesel ticked up again on a national level. It is the first time in more than a month that prices acutually trended in the same direction of two weeks in a row.

The national average rose as slightly as possible from $3.530 to $3.540. That’s after a four-cent jump last week. ‘

Most regions mirrored the modest uptick from the national price. The midwest region did drop an entire cent from $3.531 to $3.521.

The Rocky Mountain region nearly dropped two cents from $3.450 to $3.431. The Gulf Coast canceled out the Rocky Mountains with a two-cent rise from $3.203 to $3.227.

The East Coast rose slightly from $3.593 to $3.597.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

