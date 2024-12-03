Diesel rises by the smallest margin possible

The cost of diesel ticked up again on a national level. It is the first time in more than a month that prices acutually trended in the same direction of two weeks in a row.

The national average rose as slightly as possible from $3.530 to $3.540. That’s after a four-cent jump last week. ‘

Most regions mirrored the modest uptick from the national price. The midwest region did drop an entire cent from $3.531 to $3.521.

The Rocky Mountain region nearly dropped two cents from $3.450 to $3.431. The Gulf Coast canceled out the Rocky Mountains with a two-cent rise from $3.203 to $3.227.

The East Coast rose slightly from $3.593 to $3.597.