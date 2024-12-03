TheTrucker.com
Truck and load posts take deep dive during Thanksgiving, DAT says

By Dana Guthrie -
National average linehaul van and flatbed rates rose while the reefer rate dipped a penny compared to the previous week.

BEAVERTON, Ore.  Relative to the busy week before, truck and load posts on the DAT One marketplace fell sharply during Thanksgiving week.

“There were 1.02 million loads on the network, down 46% compared to the previous week but 12% higher than Thanksgiving week last year,” DAT One said in a media release. “The number of trucks fell 30% to 223,837 compared to the previous week. That’s down 25% compared to Thanksgiving week last year.:

Dry Vans
▼  Van loads: 546,761, down 40.0% week over week
▼  Van equipment: 145,417, down 30.5%
  Linehaul rate: $1.71 net fuel, up 4 cents
▼  Load-to-truck ratio: 3.8, down from 4.3

Reefers
  Reefer loads: 222,149, down 49.6% week over week
▼  Reefer equipment: 50,069, down 25.7%
▼  Linehaul rate: $2.06 net fuel, down 1 cent
▼  Load-to-truck ratio: 4.4, down from 6.5

Flatbeds
▼  Flatbed loads: 251,469, down 53.0% week over week
▼  Flatbed equipment: 28,351, down 34.9%
▲  Linehaul rate: $1.98 net fuel, up 1 cent
▼  Load-to-truck ratio: 8.9, down from 12.3

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

