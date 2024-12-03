Truck and load posts take deep dive during Thanksgiving, DAT says

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Relative to the busy week before, truck and load posts on the DAT One marketplace fell sharply during Thanksgiving week.

“There were 1.02 million loads on the network, down 46% compared to the previous week but 12% higher than Thanksgiving week last year,” DAT One said in a media release. “The number of trucks fell 30% to 223,837 compared to the previous week. That’s down 25% compared to Thanksgiving week last year.:

National average linehaul van and flatbed rates rose while the reefer rate dipped a penny compared to the previous week.

Dry Vans

▼ Van loads: 546,761, down 40.0% week over week

▼ Van equipment: 145,417, down 30.5%

▲ Linehaul rate: $1.71 net fuel, up 4 cents

▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 3.8, down from 4.3

Reefers

▼ Reefer loads: 222,149, down 49.6% week over week

▼ Reefer equipment: 50,069, down 25.7%

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.06 net fuel, down 1 cent

▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 4.4, down from 6.5 Flatbeds

▼ Flatbed loads: 251,469, down 53.0% week over week

▼ Flatbed equipment: 28,351, down 34.9%

▲ Linehaul rate: $1.98 net fuel, up 1 cent

▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 8.9, down from 12.3