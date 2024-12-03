Canada Safety Council launches new online training for commercial drivers

OTTAWA — The Canada Safety Council (CSC) has launched an new online Commercial Driving Fundamentals (CDF) training program designed to enhance the skills, safety and performance of Class 1/A drivers and prospective drivers across Canada.

“This program expansion brings the proven formula from our Driver for Hire program to the commercial driving sector. CDF represents a significant enhancement to the existing training options available to commercial drivers, and their employers,” said Gareth Jones, CSC president and CEO. “It covers new ground and brings opportunities for drivers to further advance their safety and performance skills in an accessible and impactful manner.”

According to a CSC media release, builds on the foundation of CSC’s Driver for Hire Online Training program—which focused on training for paid drivers in the rideshare, taxi, delivery sectors—the CDF expansion is designed specifically for commercial drivers, including long-haul truckers, freight transport operators and specialized cargo handlers. With six core modules in the certificate program and nine additional value-add courses, this interactive and accessible training expands upon existing driver training, and ensures drivers are equipped with the knowledge necessary for safety and success.

Key Features:

The certificate curriculum consists of six interactive courses that cover critical safety and skill topics and best practices for success. Accessibility: Nationally offered online training that’s available 24/7 from any device-, ensuring accessibility, flexibility, and consistency in delivery.

Nationally offered online training that’s available 24/7 from any device-, ensuring accessibility, flexibility, and consistency in delivery. Self-Paced Learning: Drivers can complete the training at their own convenience, allowing them to balance learning with their demanding work schedules.

Drivers can complete the training at their own convenience, allowing them to balance learning with their demanding work schedules. Multiple Languages: Offered in several languages to support Canada’s diverse commercial driving workforce.

Offered in several languages to support Canada’s diverse commercial driving workforce. No Cost: Thanks to the funding support from the Skills for Success Program, the training is available at no-cost to employers, driving schools, non-profit organizations and the drivers they refer to complete the training. An honorarium is also being paid to partners and eligible learners for their participation and feedback.

Funded by the Government of Canada’s Skills for Success Program, this initiative was developed in partnership with Bluedrop ISM, a leader in training delivery solutions tailored for transportation, according to the release. The partnership combines CSC’s commitment to delivering essential transportation safety programs with Bluedrop’s expertise in delivering customized eLearning tailored specifically for the sector. By integrating cutting-edge online learning technology, the program becomes accessible to all Canadian Class 1/A employers, driving schools, and drivers, while addressing the unique needs of the fast-paced industry.

Designed to meet the specific demands of commercial trucking, CDF delivers lasting value across the industry, according to the release. For employers, CDF strengthens safety initiatives through advanced, certified training that tackles known industry challenges. Commercial driving schools and non-profit training organizations can elevate their offerings by adding this valuable credential, equipping graduates with enhanced skills and improved employability. For drivers and job seekers, the program opens doors to skill development, safer driving practices, and expanded job opportunities with an industry-recognized certification.

“We saw outstanding success and received tremendous feedback from our Driver for Hire collaboration with CSC. In just a few months, thousands of drivers completed the program, with user ratings of 98% for content relevance and 86% for overall satisfaction,” said Emad Rizkalla, CEO of Bluedrop ISM. “This project extension allows us to leverage these results and our collective expertise to further improve safety, efficiency, and job satisfaction within the commercial driving sector. Tailored eLearning solutions like CDF are crucial for delivering focused, industry-specific training that adapts to the evolving demands of this dynamic field.”

As part of this pilot project, CSC is actively seeking valuable input and feedback from employers, driving schools, and relevant non-profit training organizations regarding the program’s impact. In appreciation for their insights on the CDF content and its value to the workforce, these groups will receive an honorarium and gain access to additional complimentary courses. Furthermore, drivers referred by eligible partners who successfully complete the CDF program and participate in the surveys will also be rewarded with an honorarium.

A limited number of honorariums are available, and certain conditions apply. Interested employers, driving schools and non-profit training organizations that would to explore this valuable training and development opportunity should visit the website or contact the CDF support team at: [email protected] .