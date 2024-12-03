Canada Cartage makes deal to acquire Coastal Pacific Xpress

TORONTO, Ontario – Canada Cartage, which operates as a logistics service, announced via media release on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Coastal Pacific Xpress (CPX) based out of Surrey, British Columbia.

“Founded in 1986, CPX is one of Western Canada’s most well-known and reputable temperature-sensitive carriers,” the release stated. “They provide refrigerated full truckload (FTL) and less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation solutions, as well as offering cold storage cross-docks and warehouse operations in Surrey, B.C., and Calgary, Alberta. CPX also has freight brokerage service for any overflow of loads. The company has a mix of company drivers and owner operators, and almost 600 temperature-sensitive trailer units.”

Like Canada Cartage, CPX provides services to customers in the grocery and food sectors. CPX’s Western Canada and Western U.S.A. services in temperature-sensitive transportation are a great fit with Canada Cartage’s food and beverage transportation services in B.C., Alberta, and the coastal states of America. Combined with Canada Cartage’s Eastern Canadian expertise in dedicated grocery and food deliveries, the acquisition of CPX creates a convenient and efficient national solution for companies requiring temperature-sensitive transportation.

Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the transaction to acquire CPX is expected to close in December 2024, according to the release.