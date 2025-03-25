TheTrucker.com
The Nation

CBP finds 100 pounds of cocaine in commercial vehicle at Michigan port

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   CBP finds 100 pounds of cocaine in commercial vehicle at Michigan port
Reading Time: < 1 minute
CBP finds 100 pounds of cocaine in commercial vehicle at Michigan port
Customs and Border Patrol seized 116 pounds of cocaine at the Michigan-Canadian border.

DETROIT, Mich. — There have been more than 1,300 pounds of cocaine seized so far this fiscal year at U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Michigan ports of entry

They got 116 more pounds recently at the Ambassador Bridge.

CBP says an outbound commercial vehicle was selected for examination and a subsequent physical inspection conducted by officers revealed three garbage bags of suspected narcotics concealed behind stacks of lumber. The illicit cargo was confirmed to be cocaine through subsequent testing.

A total of 50 bricks of cocaine were seized, along with the truck and trailer. The driver, a Canadian citizen, faces federal prosecution.

“This is a testament to the quality of work performed by those who work tirelessly to combat transnational crime and stem the flow of dangerous drugs through our communities,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “Border security is a team effort, and I applaud the outstanding work by our officers and our regional law enforcement partners.”

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE