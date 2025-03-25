CBP finds 100 pounds of cocaine in commercial vehicle at Michigan port

DETROIT, Mich. — There have been more than 1,300 pounds of cocaine seized so far this fiscal year at U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Michigan ports of entry

They got 116 more pounds recently at the Ambassador Bridge.

CBP says an outbound commercial vehicle was selected for examination and a subsequent physical inspection conducted by officers revealed three garbage bags of suspected narcotics concealed behind stacks of lumber. The illicit cargo was confirmed to be cocaine through subsequent testing.

A total of 50 bricks of cocaine were seized, along with the truck and trailer. The driver, a Canadian citizen, faces federal prosecution.

“This is a testament to the quality of work performed by those who work tirelessly to combat transnational crime and stem the flow of dangerous drugs through our communities,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “Border security is a team effort, and I applaud the outstanding work by our officers and our regional law enforcement partners.”