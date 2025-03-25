Werner’s Reegan Spicer named Pro to Know

OMAHA, Neb. — Werner Enterprises Inc.’s Reegan Spicer, product owner for equipment lifecycle management, has been recognized as a 2025 Pros to Know Rising Star by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

“Reegan’s ability to blend technology with real-world transportation challenges is what makes her a true rising star at Werner and in the industry,” said Daragh Mahon, Werner’s executive vice president and CIO. “Alongside our power team of associates, technicians and professional drivers, her work in modernizing our asset management systems and driving AI adoption is not only improving our internal efficiencies but also strengthening Werner’s leadership in transportation technology.”

Transforming Asset Management

According to a company press release, Spicer has played a critical role in transforming Werner’s approach to asset management, supporting more than 700 technicians, 10,000 professional drivers and the operations team. Her leadership in implementing a modernized cloud-based solution for equipment lifecycle management has driven significant improvements in efficiency, data accuracy and system-driven decision-making. She has also been instrumental in integrating artificial intelligence tools to enhance internal processes, improving communication and streamlining operations.