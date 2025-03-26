Semi driver survives after rig goes over bridge at the Kentucky-Illinois border

A big rig driver survived an incident where the truck he was driving ran off the Ohio River bridge near Cairo, Ill., according to a Swinford Media Group report on social media.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the accident occurred on the Kentucky side of the bridge.
Crews were also able to clean up the accident within just a few hours, and the bridge was reopened by the evening. The driver was injured in the accident, there’s no update on his condition as of Tuesday morning.
No details of the accident have been released.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.