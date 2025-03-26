TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Semi driver survives after rig goes over bridge at the Kentucky-Illinois border

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Semi driver survives after rig goes over bridge at the Kentucky-Illinois border
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Semi driver survives after rig goes over bridge at the Kentucky-Illinois border
A semi driver was injured but survived after his truck went over the side of the Ohio River Bridge near Cairo, Ill. (Courtesy of Jasmine Youngblood, KYTC)

A big rig driver survived an incident where the truck he was driving ran off the Ohio River bridge near Cairo, Ill., according to a Swinford Media Group report on social media.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the accident occurred on the Kentucky side of the bridge.

Crews were also able to clean up the accident within just a few hours, and the bridge was reopened by the evening. The driver was injured in the accident, there’s no update on his condition as of Tuesday morning.

No details of the accident have been released.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE