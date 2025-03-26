TheTrucker.com
Southeastern Freight Lines appoints Henson Gibbs to service center manager in Atlanta

By Dana Guthrie -
Southeastern Freight Lines taps Henson Gibbs as service center manager in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo courtesy SEFL)

LEXINGTON, S.C. —  Southeastern Freight Lines is announcing the appointment of Henson Gibbs as service center manager in Atlanta, Ga.

“Henson is known for fostering a positive culture and supporting team success,” said Seth Fetzer, regional vice president of operations at Southeastern Freight Lines. “His natural ability to serve others and commitment to Southeastern’s core values make him well suited to lead our Atlanta service center. We look forward to seeing how his unique skillset will continue to grow our operations throughout Atlanta.” 

From Part-Time to Leadership 

Gibbs began his career at the Dalton service center in Georgia as a part-time freight handler. He has held several key leadership positions, including:

  • Quality assurance leader
  • Inbound and outbound dock supervisor
  • Outbound operations manager
  • Assistant service center manager

According to a SEFL press release, Gibb’s most recent role was service center manager in Louisville, Ky.

“Gibbs and his wife, Kate, along with their three children, Baylor, Ledger and Morgan, are excited to continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity,” the release said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

