TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

ACT Research: Used truck demand and pricing in state of flux

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   ACT Research: Used truck demand and pricing in state of flux
Reading Time: < 1 minute
ACT Research: Used truck demand and pricing in state of flux
Used truck average retail sale prices fall by its largest percentage since June 2024.

COLUMBUS, Ind.    According to  ACT Research, the Class 8 average retail sale price for used trucks fell by its largest percentage since June 2024, giving up 6.2% m/m in February.

“On a y/y basis, prices were 13% lower, while falling a lesser 8.2% ytd,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “Same dealer used Class 8 retail truck sales ticked slightly higher in February. The 0.9% m/m increase was directionally consistent with but not as strong as the expected 5% seasonal advance indicated by history. January is typically the fourth weakest sales month of the year, running more than 3% below average.”

State of Flux

To say the underlying fundamentals that drive used truck demand and pricing are in a state of flux right now would be a significant understatement,” Tam said. “Starting with on-again, off-again tariffs, business owners, including truckers, are finding it particularly challenging to make decisions, including purchasing trucks. As demand falls, so will used truck valuations.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE