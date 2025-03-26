ACT Research: Used truck demand and pricing in state of flux

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to ACT Research, the Class 8 average retail sale price for used trucks fell by its largest percentage since June 2024, giving up 6.2% m/m in February.

“On a y/y basis, prices were 13% lower, while falling a lesser 8.2% ytd,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “Same dealer used Class 8 retail truck sales ticked slightly higher in February. The 0.9% m/m increase was directionally consistent with but not as strong as the expected 5% seasonal advance indicated by history. January is typically the fourth weakest sales month of the year, running more than 3% below average.”

State of Flux

“To say the underlying fundamentals that drive used truck demand and pricing are in a state of flux right now would be a significant understatement,” Tam said. “Starting with on-again, off-again tariffs, business owners, including truckers, are finding it particularly challenging to make decisions, including purchasing trucks. As demand falls, so will used truck valuations.”