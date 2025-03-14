ACT Research: Used truck sales resilient despite uncertainty

COLUMBUS, Ind. — February preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes built on January’s strength, adding 12% m/m, according ACT Research.
“The market easily outperformed historical seasonality, which called for an increase of 6% m/m,” said Steve Tam, vice president, Act Research. “Gains in preliminary auction activity were muted, up 2.2% from January. Moving in the opposite direction, wholesale transactions contracted 4.9% y/y. Altogether, February preliminary sales strengthened 7.9% m/m.”
Truckers Stand Strong Through Rough Times
“The gain is a testament to the stalwart nature of truckers, but also somewhat counterintuitive considering all the economic and political uncertainty they are currently facing,” Tam said.