ACT Research: Used truck sales resilient despite uncertainty

By Dana Guthrie -
Used truck sales for Class 8 stay strong according to ACT Research.

COLUMBUS, Ind. February preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes built on January’s strength, adding 12% m/m, according ACT Research.

“The market easily outperformed historical seasonality, which called for an increase of 6% m/m,” said Steve Tam, vice president, Act Research. “Gains in preliminary auction activity were muted, up 2.2% from January. Moving in the opposite direction, wholesale transactions contracted 4.9% y/y. Altogether, February preliminary sales strengthened 7.9% m/m.”

Truckers Stand Strong Through Rough Times

“The gain is a testament to the stalwart nature of truckers, but also somewhat counterintuitive considering all the economic and political uncertainty they are currently facing,” Tam said.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

