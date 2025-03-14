Tractor trailer found to have millions in meth at Texas border crossing

ROMA, Texas — A tractor trailer was found in Roma, Texas with millions of dollars worth of methamphetamine within a tractor trailer hauling bottled mineral water.
US Customs and Border Patrol issued the statement of the arrest on Tuesday.
“This huge methamphetamine seizure illustrates the phenomenal work our CBP officers do every day to keep our borders secure,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry. “Our officers utilized their inspection skills, canines and technology to zero-in on and take down this significant methamphetamine load.”
On March 5, CBP officers assigned to the Roma International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of bottled mineral water. The tractor trailer was selected for inspection, which included utilization of non-intrusive inspection equipment and screening by a CBP canine team. After physically inspecting the shipment, CBP officers seized 1,632 bottles containing 2,268.51 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine. The narcotics have a total estimated street value of $20,279,137.
CBP OFO seized the narcotics and tractor trailer. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation.
