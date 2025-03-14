PACCAR honors its best suppliers in North America

BELLEVUE, Wash. — PACCAR is recognizing its top performing suppliers through its Supplier Performance Management Program (SPM).

“PACCAR is proud to honor the 2024 SPM award winners. Their performance in the SPM Program reflects the strength of our relationship and highlights their level of engagement. We greatly value their contributions to PACCAR’s success,” said Brennan Gourdie, Vice President of Global Purchasing.

Supplier Performance Management Program

PACCAR uses the comprehensive SPM Program to evaluate supplier achievements in the areas of product development, operations, aftermarket support and alignment with PACCAR’s key business objectives.

“We appreciate the dedication and the investments these suppliers have made in supporting PACCAR,” said Darrin Siver, PACCAR executive vice president.

PACCAR annually recognizes its top performing suppliers in the SPM Program, according to a company press release. This honor is given to suppliers that reach the SPM Master, Leader, and Achiever status. The SPM Program drives collaboration and continuous improvement between PACCAR and its suppliers which leads to performance enhancements and product innovations, according to the release.

The 2024 SPM Leaders

Horton Inc.

Hydro

Jost International

Superior Trim

The 2024 SPM Achievers

ConMet

Continental Automotive Systems Inc.

Continental Tire

Cummins Emission Solutions

Cummins Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Flexfab, LLC

Grakon LLC

GRA-MAG Truck Interiors, LLC

LEONI Wiring Systems Inc.

Lincoln Industries

Link Manufacturing, Ltd

MAHLE Industries Inc.

MSSL Wiring System Inc

NIC Global

Paramont Mfg LLC

PKC Group North America

Ryerson

SAF-Holland Inc.