PACCAR honors its best suppliers in North America

BELLEVUE, Wash. — PACCAR is recognizing its top performing suppliers through its Supplier Performance Management Program (SPM).
“PACCAR is proud to honor the 2024 SPM award winners. Their performance in the SPM Program reflects the strength of our relationship and highlights their level of engagement. We greatly value their contributions to PACCAR’s success,” said Brennan Gourdie, Vice President of Global Purchasing.
Supplier Performance Management Program
PACCAR uses the comprehensive SPM Program to evaluate supplier achievements in the areas of product development, operations, aftermarket support and alignment with PACCAR’s key business objectives.
“We appreciate the dedication and the investments these suppliers have made in supporting PACCAR,” said Darrin Siver, PACCAR executive vice president.
PACCAR annually recognizes its top performing suppliers in the SPM Program, according to a company press release. This honor is given to suppliers that reach the SPM Master, Leader, and Achiever status. The SPM Program drives collaboration and continuous improvement between PACCAR and its suppliers which leads to performance enhancements and product innovations, according to the release.
The 2024 SPM Leaders
- Horton Inc.
- Hydro
- Jost International
- Superior Trim
The 2024 SPM Achievers
- ConMet
- Continental Automotive Systems Inc.
- Continental Tire
- Cummins Emission Solutions
- Cummins Inc.
- Donaldson Company, Inc
- East Penn Manufacturing Co.
- Flexfab, LLC
- Grakon LLC
- GRA-MAG Truck Interiors, LLC
- LEONI Wiring Systems Inc.
- Lincoln Industries
- Link Manufacturing, Ltd
- MAHLE Industries Inc.
- MSSL Wiring System Inc
- NIC Global
- Paramont Mfg LLC
- PKC Group North America
- Ryerson
- SAF-Holland Inc.