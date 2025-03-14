DAT: Spot truckload volumes declined, rates fall sharply

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Spot truckload freight volumes settled lower in February, driven by a mix of seasonal slowing, winter weather and shipper concerns about tariffs and economic volatility.

According to DAT Freight & Analytics, which operates the DAT One freight marketplace and DAT iQ data analytics service, February typically has lower volumes compared to January due to fewer business days. However, year-over-year comparisons were positive, with the Van TVI up 5%, Reefer TVI increasing 9%, and Flatbed TVI rising 2.7% versus February 2024.

The DAT Truckload Volume Index

Van TVI: 258, down 8.5% compared to January

Reefer TVI: 212, down 11.3%

Flatbed TVI: 263, up 0.4%

“Freight shippers and brokers were eager to put February behind them, despite favorable spot rates for van and reefer freight,” said Ken Adamo, DAT chief of analytics. “However, uncertainty about the economy and the artificial acceleration of freight movements ahead of tariff deadlines may lead to a flattened peak shipping season in spring and early summer.”

Spot Rates Dropped After January Gains

Average spot market rates for van and reefer loads declined to pre-holiday-season levels:

Van: $2.04 per mile, down 11 cents from January

Reefer: $2.36 per mile, down 18 cents

Flatbed: $2.45 per mile, up 1 cent

Linehaul rates, which exclude an amount equal to an average fuel surcharge, followed similar patterns. The van linehaul rate averaged $1.64 per mile (down 11 cents), the reefer rate was $1.92 (down 19 cents), and the flatbed rate was $1.97 (up 1 cent).

Spot flatbed rates moved higher, particularly for freight such as construction materials, machinery, steel, and oversized cargo. In some cases, the threat of higher tariffs prompted shippers to move these commodities ahead of a change in policy.

Contract Pricing Remained Steady

While spot rates declined in February, contract freight rates were relatively stable:

Contract Van: $2.43 per mile, down 1 cent month over month and 7 cents lower than February 2024

Contract Reefer: $2.75 per mile, unchanged from January and 14 cents lower year over year

Contract Flatbed: $3.05 per mile, down 2 cents month over month and 7 cents lower year over year.

Spread Between Spot and Contract Rates Jumped for Vans, Reefers

The difference between contract and spot rates for vans and reefers widened substantially in February, marking the first expansion since September 2024:

Van: 39 cents per mile, up 10 cents compared to January

Reefer: 39 cents, up 18 cents

Flatbed: 60 cents, down 3 cent

An increasing gap between spot and contract rates indicates a shift in pricing power toward shippers and brokers.