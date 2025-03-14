Fleet Advantage announces six key promotions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.— Fleet Advantage (FA) is announcing the promotion of six key employees across multiple departments.

“We take pride in acknowledging the outstanding achievements of our talented team members, who continue to push boundaries and drive success at Fleet Advantage,” said Brian Holland, president, CEO of Fleet Advantage. “These promotions are a testament to our commitment to professional growth and leadership development within our organization.”

According to FA, these promotions reflect the company’s commitment to professional development and fostering leadership opportunities.

Jackie Dusseau

Building upon six years of outstanding contributions, Dusseau, CLFP, has been elevated to vice president of data analytics and corporate development.

“She has played an integral role in strengthening Fleet Advantage’s analytics capabilities, fostering cross-departmental collaboration, and developing data-driven strategies that benefit customers,” FA said. “Her active participation in the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) Emerging Talent Advisory Council (ETAC) committee highlights her leadership in the broader industry. In this new capacity, Dusseau will further shape corporate development initiatives while continuing to mentor emerging talent.

Sandra Hora

In FA’s finance department, Hora, CLFP, has been promoted to director of funding, “a well-earned recognition of her expertise in financial strategy and risk mitigation.”

“Since joining Fleet Advantage in 2019, Hora has been contributory in strengthening relationships with funding partners and leading the company syndication department’s funding coordinators,” FA said. “In her new role, she will oversee credit line approvals and manage funding processes to support Fleet Advantage’s long-term financial strategies.”

Tracy Derival

Stepping into the role of marketing and digital coordinator, Derival has been an essential part of Fleet Advantage’s marketing team since 2020.

“Her creativity and expertise in digital content development have significantly enhanced the company’s brand presence, particularly through social media and the launch of Fleet Advantage’s “Driving Success” podcast,” FA said. “As she advances in her role, Derival will continue driving digital initiatives and expanding Fleet Advantage’s marketing footprint.”

Katelyn DeStefano

DeStefano, now promoted to senior operations administrator, has distinguished herself over the past year with a strong ability to streamline operations and improve team workflows, according to FA.

“Her keen attention to detail and proactive approach has made her a key asset in training new Fleet Advantage associates and overseeing the company’s Dealer Services responsibilities. With this promotion, DeStefano will take on an expanded leadership role, ensuring operational efficiencies continue to drive the company’s success.”

Elizabeth Gomez

“Fleet Advantage’s marketing and community outreach efforts will continue to thrive under the leadership of Elizabeth Gomez, now as director of marketing and community outreach,” FA said. “Since joining the company seven years ago, Gomez has been instrumental in shaping the company’s marketing vision and spearheading impactful initiatives for the Kids Around The Corner Foundation (KATC) . Recently earning her Business Specialist – Marketing degree, she brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to her expanded role, where she will continue enhancing the company’s brand presence and philanthropic efforts.”

Stephen Royer

Royer, CLFP, has been named senior accountant, bringing nearly a decade of experience and dedication to FA’s financial operations.

“His ability to adapt to increasing billing demands while maintaining exceptional service standards has made him a key figure within the company accounting team,” FA said. “In his new position, Royer will take on additional supervisory responsibilities while continuing to refine internal processes for enhanced efficiency.”