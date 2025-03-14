TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

WIM launches survey on recruiting, retaining women in trucking

By Dana Guthrie -
Women in Motion gearing up for change: Survey aimed at recruiting and retaining women in trucking.

WASHINGTON  The American Trucking Associations’ Women In Motion Council (WIM) is launching its first-ever industry-wide survey to ensure the voices of women in trucking are heard.

“We’re thrilled to launch this groundbreaking survey focused on the experiences of women in the trucking industry,” said Sarah Rajtik, ATA COO, co-chair of WIM. “While designed to highlight women’s perspectives, we welcome participation from everyone in the industry to help us gain a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities in trucking. The insights gathered will shed light on key issues, helping us drive meaningful change and create a stronger future for women.”

Gathering Valuable Insights

The WIM survey is designed to gather valuable insights from trucking professionals of all backgrounds in order to distill industry best practices for recruiting and retaining women in trucking roles.

The confidential WIM survey is open to all non-driving industry stakeholders of any gender. The questions focus on understanding industry career paths, starting at the point of entry into the industry and how trucking roles foster retention.

Responses will shape the future of WIM’s efforts, providing data-driven guidance to advance policy priorities, develop meaningful content and establish gold standards to support women. This input from individuals at every career level and every sector of trucking will improve comprehension of the challenges and opportunities women face in the industry today.

The WIM survey will remain open through April 18. Three survey participants will be randomly selected to receive a free pair of AirPods.

The survey is available here: https://www.research.net/r/WIMSurvey

