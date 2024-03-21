Women In Motion, Trucker Path working to enhance truck stop safety

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations’ Women In Motion (WIM) and Trucker Path have announced that more than 100 truck stops — and counting — have joined their effort to address the concerns of women on the road.

The organizations are using this milestone to encourage more truck stops to get involved and support women drivers, according to a news release.

Last October, WIM and Trucker Path announced a strategic partnership to help women identify and locate safe and convenient truck stops. Through this collaboration, a number of features were added to Trucker Path’s existing mobile app to identify and locate facilities with specific safety amenities that are ranked highly by women.

“We are thrilled that, so far, 100 truck stops have updated their information on Trucker Path to inform women drivers of the availability of safe, accessible facilities,” said Trucker Path CMO Chris Oliver. “Through our platform, women can quickly and easily identify stops along their routes offering amenities catering to their needs, all while accessing real-time information about parking availability, fuel pricing and discounts and so much more.”

Additionally, Oliver noted, “they can contribute their comments and reviews that serve as a valuable resource for fellow drivers — both women and men. We look forward to our continued growth alongside Women In Motion, as we collectively endeavor to make our industry more inclusive and welcoming for all.”

The Trucker Path app enables participating truck stops to mark whether they have the following amenities:

Lighted parking

Lighted bathroom access

Lighted lounge areas

Lighted shower facilities with 24/7 access

Lighted laundry facilities with 24/7 access

Round-the-clock maintenance

Onsite security

Drivers are able to provide updates on the condition of these amenities through the Trucker Path mobile app.

Facilities with all seven will be marked with the Women In Motion logo. To date, nine truck stops have received this distinction:

Circle C Travel Plaza – PTP Stop, Walterboro, South Carolina

Ports to Plains Truck Plaza, Lamar, Colorado

Garden Inn Truck Plaza, Cabool, Missouri

Garden Inn Truck Plaza, Mound City, Missouri

King Travel Plaza, Kingland, Georgia

Big Apple Travel Center, Joplin, Missouri

Compass Travel Center, Demotte, Indiana

American Truck Plaza, Milton, Pennsylvania

Drayup Inc., Savannah, Georgia

Truck parking facilities interested in obtaining the Women In Motion branding can log into the Trucker Path Business Portal and follow a few simple steps.

Truck parking facilities not listed on the Trucker Path app can register for free.

“Women In Motion and ATA have made increasing access to safe truck parking a primary mission, so helping women find those facilities while on the road is the next logical step in our furthering that mission,” said Women In Motion Co-Chair Sarah Rajtik, ATA’s chief operating officer. “Enrolling over 100 truck stops through this partnership is a terrific start, and we hope the use of this app continues to spread from coast to coast. The more this app is adopted by truck stops, embraced by fleets and reviewed by drivers, the more women can rely on it as a tool to feel safe on the roads.”

To learn more about Women In Motion, visit www.trucking.org/WomenInMotion