Women In Motion, Trucker Path working to enhance truck stop safety

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations’ Women In Motion (WIM) and Trucker Path have announced that more than 100 truck stops — and counting — have joined their effort to address the concerns of women on the road.
The organizations are using this milestone to encourage more truck stops to get involved and support women drivers, according to a news release.
Last October, WIM and Trucker Path announced a strategic partnership to help women identify and locate safe and convenient truck stops. Through this collaboration, a number of features were added to Trucker Path’s existing mobile app to identify and locate facilities with specific safety amenities that are ranked highly by women.
“We are thrilled that, so far, 100 truck stops have updated their information on Trucker Path to inform women drivers of the availability of safe, accessible facilities,” said Trucker Path CMO Chris Oliver. “Through our platform, women can quickly and easily identify stops along their routes offering amenities catering to their needs, all while accessing real-time information about parking availability, fuel pricing and discounts and so much more.”
Additionally, Oliver noted, “they can contribute their comments and reviews that serve as a valuable resource for fellow drivers — both women and men. We look forward to our continued growth alongside Women In Motion, as we collectively endeavor to make our industry more inclusive and welcoming for all.”
The Trucker Path app enables participating truck stops to mark whether they have the following amenities:
- Lighted parking
- Lighted bathroom access
- Lighted lounge areas
- Lighted shower facilities with 24/7 access
- Lighted laundry facilities with 24/7 access
- Round-the-clock maintenance
- Onsite security
Drivers are able to provide updates on the condition of these amenities through the Trucker Path mobile app.
Facilities with all seven will be marked with the Women In Motion logo. To date, nine truck stops have received this distinction:
- Circle C Travel Plaza – PTP Stop, Walterboro, South Carolina
- Ports to Plains Truck Plaza, Lamar, Colorado
- Garden Inn Truck Plaza, Cabool, Missouri
- Garden Inn Truck Plaza, Mound City, Missouri
- King Travel Plaza, Kingland, Georgia
- Big Apple Travel Center, Joplin, Missouri
- Compass Travel Center, Demotte, Indiana
- American Truck Plaza, Milton, Pennsylvania
- Drayup Inc., Savannah, Georgia
Truck parking facilities interested in obtaining the Women In Motion branding can log into the Trucker Path Business Portal and follow a few simple steps.
Truck parking facilities not listed on the Trucker Path app can register for free.
“Women In Motion and ATA have made increasing access to safe truck parking a primary mission, so helping women find those facilities while on the road is the next logical step in our furthering that mission,” said Women In Motion Co-Chair Sarah Rajtik, ATA’s chief operating officer. “Enrolling over 100 truck stops through this partnership is a terrific start, and we hope the use of this app continues to spread from coast to coast. The more this app is adopted by truck stops, embraced by fleets and reviewed by drivers, the more women can rely on it as a tool to feel safe on the roads.”
To learn more about Women In Motion, visit www.trucking.org/WomenInMotion
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.