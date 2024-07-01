Trucker airlifted to hospital after New Hampshire crash

NASHUA, N.H. — A truck driver was seriously injured in an early morning crash that happened on Monday, July 1, along the F.E. Everett Turnpike just north of Exit 8 in Nashua, New Hampshire.

According to the New Hampshire State Police (NHSP), a white 2021 Kenworth hauling a tanker carrying motor oil and hydraulic fluid flipped over during the accident. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, who is not being identified at this time, was entrapped within the cab and suffered serious injuries, according to a NHSP news release, which also notes that, after being freed by first responders, a medical helicopter flew them to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.

“The preliminary on-scene investigation indicates the truck was traveling in the left lane when it lost control and ran off the road to the right,” the news release notes. “The tanker being hauled then overturned and rolled into the wood line. The contents of the tanker have remained contained. The right two northbound lanes of the F.E. Everett Turnpike will remain closed into the early afternoon while the crash scene is investigated and the tanker truck is removed.”

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Brian Knell at [email protected].