Drivewyze and Diesel Tech Industries partner to bring weigh station bypass and in-cab alerts to Guardian ELOG customers 

PLANO, TEXAS, – Drivewyze, the North American leader in connected truck services and the largest public-private weigh station bypass network operator, has announced it has partnered with Diesel Tech Industries to provide its Guardian ELOG customers with integrated access to Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass and Drivewyze Safety+ services.

“Diesel Tech Industries continues to grow and expand its suite of fleet management products for its customers,” said VP of Business Development and Channel Management for Drivewyze, Frances Kilgour. “We’re excited to partner with Diesel Tech Industries and provide its Guardian ELOG customers integrated access to our weigh station bypass and in-cab safety notifications services.”

Diesel Tech Industries offers several key fleet management technologies for trucking companies and owner operators that operate in Canada and in the U.S.

Since no transponders are required, activation of Drivewyze PreClear on the Guardian ELOG platform can be done in minutes. Drivewyze transmits safety scores, registration and tax compliance information to the weigh station, which then calculates the information against the bypass criteria established by its state or province. If the carrier and vehicle pass the criteria, at one mile out, the driver receives permission to bypass the site. The better the fleet’s safety score, the more bypasses typically granted. Through Drivewyze PreClear, Guardian ELOG customers have the ability to receive bypass opportunities at more than 900 locations in 48 states and provinces.

“Drivewyze’s PreClear combined with the Guardian ELOG has been a game-changer for our trucking operations,” said Blake Richardson from B. Richardson Transportation who beta-tested the Guardian ELOG and Drivewyze integrated offering. “Using the Guardian ELOG with Drivewyze, we seamlessly navigate past busy trucking scales, saving us up to 10 minutes each day, if not more, while maintaining compliance. Together, they’ve streamlined our trips, boosting efficiency and peace of mind on the road. We highly recommend Drivewyze to any fleet looking to optimize their operations.”

In addition to Drivewyze PreClear, Guardian ELOG customers can access Drivewyze Safety+, which provides drivers with real-time weather alerts, as well as in-cab safety alerts for upcoming dangerous curves, low bridges, and high speeding citation areas, and more. Drivewyze’s back-office tools also allow fleets to create their own customized driver alerts, plus our safety analytics allow fleets to monitor driver behavior and help in driver coaching.

According to Rebecca Goldsack, Diesel Tech Industries COO, adding integrated access to Drivewyze’s PreClear and Safety+ services is expected to be a welcomed new offering for its customer base.

“Bypassing weigh stations is a tremendous opportunity for fleets and owner operators to save time and operating costs associated with spending time at weigh stations waiting for an inspection,” said Goldsack. “We’re pleased to partner with the leading provider of this service in Drivewyze. Drivewyze PreClear and its in-cab safety notifications service, Safety+, can help our customers operate more efficiently and safe.”