Trucking Hub supercharges its TMS with industry-trained AI

CHICAGO, Ill. — Trucking Hub is announcing the launch of its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) specifically designed for the trucking industry.

“Our mission has always been to simplify trucking through smart, intuitive software,” said Milos Pavlovic, CEO. “With our proprietary AI, we’re removing manual friction from operations, helping carriers maintain lean operations while significantly increasing their capacity to grow.”

In 2024, the company launched an industry first — a free ELD solution.

Seamless Integration

Seamlessly integrated into its Transportation Management System (TMS), Trucking Hub AI streamlines critical tasks, from instantly converting rate confirmation emails into fully built and dispatched loads, to handling key safety and accounting tasks — enabling teams to do more with less, according to a company media release.

“What sets Trucking Hub apart is its foundation as an asset-based carrier with decades of real-world experience driving and scaling a trucking business,” the company said. “This hands-on industry experience ensures the Trucking Hub TMS effectively addresses the everyday operational challenges faced by small and medium-sized carriers. By embedding deep industry intelligence into Trucking Hub AI, the platform is uniquely positioned to meet the specific demands of trucking operations, driving greater efficiency and profitability.”

According to the release, with this launch, the company strengthens its position as the leading TMS for small and medium-sized trucking companies — augmenting an already best-in-class platform with industry-trained AI to unlock new levels of speed, accuracy, and automation.