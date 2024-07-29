Trucking Hub launches free ELD solution

CHICAGO — It could be a game changer for drivers and trucking companies alike. Trucking Hub on July 29 announced the launch of an industry-first — a free electronic logging device (ELD) solution.

The company stated in its release that “the innovative offering is seamlessly integrated into Trucking Hub’s Carrier TMS, providing a unified platform that enhances compliance, real-time driver management, and data analytics — all within a single, user-friendly interface.”

The release also noted that the ELD also serves as an advanced telematics device, operating on the Verizon network, streaming real-time truck data to optimize fleet management, asset tracking, and overall operational efficiency.

“Our solutions are meticulously designed to automate essential processes, providing carriers of all sizes with advanced technology to manage their entire operations effortlessly,” said Milos Pavlovic, CEO and industry veteran. “Being a family and employee-owned company, we are free from external pressures, allowing us to prioritize our customers’ needs and focus on enhancing their profitability.”

Trucking Hub also announced that for a limited it will offer to buy out existing ELD contracts.