BlueGrace promotes Adam White to vice president of marketing

Tampa, Fla. — It appears that BlueGrace Logistics has found its new vice president of marketing. The company announced via media release on Monday, July 29, the promotion of Adam White to the role, where he will oversee BlueGrace’s marketing and public relations efforts.

“Adam’s dedication to developing BlueGrace and its brand throughout the years has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am pleased to see his continued growth,” said Adam Blankenship, COO of BlueGrace. “I am confident that our marketing efforts will continue to thrive and be a pillar of the industry with Adam leading the team.”

According to BlueGrace’s released statement, “the company is fully committed to its customers’ supply chain needs and will continue to make strategic investments in our technology, leadership, and service portfolio. The organization is well-positioned for innovation, sustained success, and continued expansion.”

“I have had the pleasure of leading some of the most creative and hardworking individuals over my tenure at BlueGrace. The marketing team here has developed some of the most brilliant and successful campaigns in the logistics industry,” said Adam White. “I look forward to leading our award-winning team into the future and continuing to push the marketing envelope in logistics.”