WIT names top woman-owned businesses in transportation for 2024

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking (WIT) association has named 15 businesses as the Top Woman-Owned Businesses in Transportation for 2024. The announcement was made Monday, July 29, by WIT’s trade magazine, Redefining the Road.

“There is a significant economic impact of woman-owned businesses,” said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Redefining the Road magazine. “In fact, in the United States alone, there are nearly 14 million woman-owned businesses, accounting for nearly 40% of all small businesses. These businesses are thriving due to the entrepreneurial strengths and skill sets of these driven women owners. Woman-owned businesses employ millions of people and generate some $2.7 trillion in annual revenue.”

Criteria used to identify qualified applicants include majority ownership by a woman, financial stability and growth, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit, according to Everett. Each company was nominated and chosen based on business success and accomplishments, including those related to gender diversity.

“It’s a privilege for Women In Trucking Association to honor the 2024 Top Woman-Owned Businesses in Transportation,” said Jennifer Hedrick, president and CEO of WIT. “These 15 companies exemplify outstanding business practices and innovation and are led by female pioneers in this industry.”

There is a broad range of company sizes named to the 2024 “Top Woman-Owned Businesses in Transportation” list, which is sponsored by Triumph, but all must generate a minimum of $5 million in gross annual sales. Companies named to the 2024 “Top Woman-Owned Businesses in Transportation” list and the primary female business owners are:

AGT Global Logistics (Angela Eliacostas, founder & president)

Andy Transport (Andreea Crisan, president & CEO)

Aria Logistics (Arelis Bonilla, founder & president)

Bennett Cartage Consultants Inc., Evans Delivery Jacksonville (Tammy Bennett, president)

Bennett Family of Companies (Marcia G. Taylor, CEO)

Brenny Transportation Inc. (Joyce Brenny, founder & CEO)

Garner Trucking Inc. (Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president & CEO)

Hassett Logistics (Michelle Halkerston, president & CEO)

HTR Logistics (Lindsey Haught, founder & president)

Kirsch Transportation Services Inc. (Camilla Moore-Kirsch, founder & CEO)

Partners Funding Inc. (Sherri DeJong, vice president, co-founder & co-owner)

Powersource Transportation (Barb Bakos, owner & president)

Rihm Family Companies (Kari Rihm, president & CEO)

S-2international LLC (Jennifer Mead, CEO)

Tucker Freight Lines (Sauny Tucker, CEO)

These 15 companies will be recognized during a special program at the this year’s Women In Trucking Accelerate! Conference & Expo, scheduled for Nov. 10-13 in Dallas.