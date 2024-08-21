Summertime masquerade? Border agents find meth valued at $5 million disguised as watermelons

OTAY MESA, Calif. — In what could possibly be described as a seedy situation, officers at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Otay Mesa Commercial Facility discovered more than $5 million worth of amphetamine masquerading as watermelons Aug. 20.

A 29-year-old man driving a commercial tractor-trailer attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico with a shipment of watermelons. During the secondary inspection, the watermelons were offloaded for closer examination.

During the search, CBP officers uncovered 1,220 packages wrapped in paper and disguised as watermelons hidden among the actual melons. The contents of the packages were identified as methamphetamine with a total weight of 4,587 pounds and an estimated street value of more than $5 million.

The meth, truck and trailer were seized by the CBP, and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

“I am incredibly proud of our team for their exceptional work over the past few weeks in uncovering sophisticated and diverse smuggling methods,” said Rosa E. Hernandez, port director for the Area Port of Otay Mesa. “As drug cartels continue to evolve their smuggling techniques, we will continue finding new and better ways to prevent these dangerous drugs and other contraband from entering the country.”

Authorities have discovered illicit substances hidden within other produce shipments this month, most notably celery. On Aug. 9, officials at the Otay Mesa facility intercepted more than 600 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a load of celery. Also this month, agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency reported tracking a celery shipment containing more than 2,300 pounds of methamphetamine from the U.S.-Mexico border to a farmer’s market near Atlanta.