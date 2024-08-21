Tesla Semi battery fire in California rages; spews toxic fumes and shuts down interstate 

COLFAX, Calif. — A Tesla Semi crashed in Northern California on Monday, triggering a hazardous materials incident after the battery ignited and sparked a raging fire that spewed toxic fumes, authorities said.

Interstate 80 near Colfax was closed in both directions after Tesla’s electric big rig model crashed into trees off the shoulder of the roadway at around 3:15 a.m. Monday, California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.

The Tesla’s battery burned at around 1,000 degrees, and firefighters used “thousands and thousands” of gallons of water in attempts to cool the wreckage, CHP Officer Jason Lyman told KCRA-TV.

According to Lyman, firefighters had to wait for the lithium-ion batteries to die and burn themselves out and cool to a temperature of 100 degrees. Toxic fumes from the battery also presented a danger if inhaled, he said.

A plane dropped fire retardant in the area surrounding the semi to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby trees. Tesla also sent a Hazmat crew to the scene.

Lyman added that electric big rig fires are a “newer thing” that fire officials are still learning how to confront.

The Tesla Semi that crashed was only the cab and did not have a trailer attached.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Officials said the semi driver walked away from the crash and was taken to a hospital.

The interstate was reopened in both directions just after 7:00 p.m. after cleanup was completed.