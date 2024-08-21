Outpost names Josh Neill as president/CIO

— AUSTIN, Texas, and SEATTLE, Wash. Outpost , a network of managed semi-truck parking and fleet yard facilities, has announced the appointment of Josh Neill as president and chief investment officer.

“Building the backbone of freight logistics requires massive infrastructure investment and a strategic, data-driven approach to managing our industrial outdoor storage portfolio,” said Trent Cameron, Outpost co-founder and CEO. “Josh’s proven leadership in commercial real estate investment and development will help us further accelerate the expansion of our network and provide unique value to fleets of all sizes.”

According to a press release, Neill most recently served as Managing Director at Keystone National Group, where he was a founding partner of its real estate development team. Prior to Keystone, he held development roles at Scannell Properties and Kiewit Corporation. His expertise in real estate investment and development will be instrumental in expanding Outpost’s nationwide truck yard network and the ongoing deployment of $500 million in capital through its joint venture with GreenPoint Partners. Outpost is expanding in all major metropolitan areas, with a focus on New York, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Miami, Atlanta, the Inland Empire, Seattle, and Chicago.

“Before I joined Outpost, I was inspired by the company’s vision for changing the way that trucking companies use fleet yards and terminals,” Neill said. “Now that I’m here, I’m equally impressed by the speed of our team’s execution and the transparent and collaborative approach I’ve seen at all levels of the organization. I couldn’t be more excited to join the team and partner with real estate investors and brokers to aggressively expand our portfolio.”

Neill received his master’s degree from Northwestern University’s McCormick School of Engineering and a bachelor’s degree in construction management and systems engineering from Colorado State University.