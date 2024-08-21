NMFTA announces participation with Wreaths Across America

Alexandria, Va., Columbia Falls, Maine. – The National Motor Freight Traffic Association Inc. (NMFTA) has announced its participation in this year’s fundraising initiatives for the nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America (WAA).

“The trucking industry has a deep sense of patriotism and generosity, and that’s so endearing,” said Debbie Sparks, executive director for NMFTA. “For those that have considered getting involved with Wreaths Across America but can’t donate their time or equipment to transporting wreaths, this is a wonderful opportunity to make a meaningful impact.”

According to a media release, NMFTA aims to virtually fill a tractor trailer with 5,000 sponsored veterans’ wreaths, which will be transported and placed by volunteers on gravestones at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA as part of National Wreaths Across America Day this December.

Each $17 sponsorship honors an American hero with a wreath. Through this effort specifically, for every two wreaths sponsored through NMFTA at $34, a third wreath will be provided by WAA for placement.

Sparks added that there are many creative ways to contribute, such as organizing internal department fundraisers, or sponsoring a wreath in honor of veterans at your company, or in memory of those who served and are no longer with us. NMFTA has joined a coalition of other national organizations to help ensure that all those laid to rest at this participating location will receive a veteran’s wreath this December.

The release noted that many of NMFTA’s National Motor Freight Classification (NMFC) participants, comprised primarily of less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers, have volunteered in the past, whether transporting wreaths to cemeteries or participating in National Wreaths Across America Day in December.

According to the release, NMFTA would like to recognize the following NMFC participants who have donated their professional truck drivers’ time, fuel, and equipment for this cause:

A. Duie Pyle.

AAA Cooper Transportation.

Bennett Motor Express LLC, Central Transport.

CEVA Freight LLC.

Contract Freighters Inc.

Estes Express Lines.

Forward Air.

Landstar.

Magnum LTD.

Matson Navigation Company Inc.

Merchants Distributors Inc.

Prime Inc.

RXO.

Saia.

Schneider.

Smokey Point Distributing.

Swift Transportation.

TForce Freight.

Tri-State Motor Transit Co.

Ward Trucking LLC.

Werner Enterprises.

“The transportation industry plays a critical role in the success of our year-long mission,” said Karen Worcester, executive director for Wreaths Across America. “Thanks to the carriers, professional drivers, dock workers, fleet managers, and all involved in the movement of goods in this country, we can deliver the sponsored veterans’ wreaths to their final resting places each year.”

To help NMFTA reach its goal of virtually filling a tractor trailer with 5,000 wreaths by donating, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NMFTA.