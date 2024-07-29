Weekend traffic to Las Vegas stalled nearly 48 hours because of truck crash, battery fire

SAN BERNADINO, Calif. — Traffic going into Las Vegas on Interstate 15 and traffic on Interstate 40 leading into 15 was at a standstill last weekend thanks to overturned 18-wheeler that was hauling large containers of lithium ion batteries. When the cargo caught fire, traffic had to be stopped and hazmat crews were dispatched.

According to a media release from the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the collision occurred when the driver of a 2020 Freightliner, trailering a flatbed trailer loaded with a sealed container of six industrial-grade lithium-ion batteries, lost control and overturned onto the right shoulder of northbound I-15. Subsequently, according to the release, the battery container became detached from the flatbed trailer and rolled onto the right shoulder.

Authorities say once emergency personnel arrived on scene, they observed flames coming from the ruptured hazmat container. Because of the danger of the fire and potential inhalation hazard, a one-third-mile safety zone was set to ensure public safety. Subsequently, the northbound lanes of I-15 were closed at Afton Canyon Road. The southbound lanes were initially closed at Basin Road; however, they were later opened for southbound travel. CHP responded at approximately 5:57 a.m.

San Bernadino Fire Protection posted updates on X beginning with the initial report of the incident.

The incident happened in Baker, California, on Friday. That is when the agency posted on its X account that it was on scene of a truck fire at mile-marker 113 northbound on I-15, advising of an “overturned semi with fuel/oil leak, hauling connex of lithium ion batteries. Cargo now burning. Suppression efforts complicated by contents.”

At that point, the CHP set up a safety perimeter, blocked all traffic and called in a hazmat crew.

The traffic stall was long enough that motorists were running out of gas and water, prompting relief efforts as the incident wore on into the weekend.

Updates were provided by multiple agencies and reposted by the San Bernadino Fire Department.

“The northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway near Baker remained closed overnight,” posted the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

To manage traffic, CHP alternated the north and southbound flow on the southbound lanes. Multiple attempts were made to move the container from the freeway shoulder to open land using heavy equipment from the County Fire’s Special Operations Division, including an excavator and a dozer. Ground improvements and grading were completed in preparation for relocating the container to a safe area for long-term mitigation and cleanup. Issues such as the container’s weight exceeding 75,000 pounds made things more challenging for first responders.

Such circumstances made it necessary to bring in heavy equipment which slowed and even at times stopped traffic in the southbound lanes.

CHP finally opened all lanes at 3:46 a.m. on Sunday.