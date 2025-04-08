TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Arkansas police investigating discovery of body on I-40 median near Memphis

By Bruce Guthrie -
A man was found dead in the median of Interstate 40 on Sunday evening near Memphis.
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — According to a release issued on Monday, Arkansas authorities are investigating the death of a man found on Interstate 40.
The Arkansas State Police issued a release stating that on Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m., the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) responded to a call in reference to a body discovered in the median near the 280-mile marker on Interstate 40 eastbound in West Memphis.
The deceased was identified as Selvin Adonis Gutierrez Martinez, 26, of Honduras. Martinez had been reported missing on April 3, 2025, to the West Memphis Police Department.
Investigators suspect that Martinez may have been struck by a vehicle. The deceased has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death.
