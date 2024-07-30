Texas point of entry adds new commercial lanes between US and Mexico

PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the General Services Administration (GSA), and the City of Pharr have announced the construction completion of a small-scale infrastructure improvement project at the Pharr Land Port of Entry (LPOE).

“The completion of the donated project construction at the Pharr LPOE highlights another effective partnership with federal and local entities to enhance CBP’s mission,” said Diane Sabatino, acting executive assistant commissioner, Office of Field Operations. “The benefits of the additional infrastructure will improve processing through the port of entry thus enriching the economic competitiveness of the community.”

According to a press release announcing the project’s completion, under CBP’s Donations Acceptance Program, CBP, GSA, and the City of Pharr constructed two new inbound commercial lanes and two new exit commercial inspection booths including all related infrastructure and technologies at the Pharr LPOE over a 25-month period.

“We are excited to reach this milestone in support of CBP’s mission at the Pharr LPOE,” said GSA regional administrator Jason Shelton. “DAP projects require many years of hard work and today we are joyful and eager to continue delivering results that positively impact our stakeholders.”

In 2015, the City of Pharr submitted a formal proposal for infrastructure improvements at the Pharr LPOE. After years of planning and designing, the partnership was formalized by signing a Donation Acceptance Agreement (DAA) in April of 2019.

“As imports from Mexico continue to increase, having these additional spaces and improvements will have a significant positive impact on our ability to expedite shipments to get them into U.S. commerce,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

According to the release, the project intends to increase throughput by providing additional infrastructure. The addition of two new lanes and booths are anticipated to increase the ports’ ability to inspect imports transported by semi-trailer and truck vehicles. The two new exit booths will direct necessary traffic to the new Border Safety Inspection Facility (BSIF), upon its completion in the coming months.

“Pharr was eager to partner with CBP and GSA through the DAP to expedite the construction of these new bridge projects,” said Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D. “Flexible and innovative partnerships such as these helps produce tangible solutions to address critical needs, and these and other major projects are mutually beneficial to improve trade and increase productivity and efficiency of processes at our international port of entry. We are proud to see the culmination of our joint efforts come to fruition.

Pursuant to 6 U.S.C. § 301a, and more generally, the Homeland Security Act of 2002, 6 U.S.C. §§ 112 et seq., as amended, CBP and GSA are authorized to accept donations of real property, personal property (including monetary donations) and non-personal services from private sector and government entities. Accepted donations may be used for port of entry construction, alterations, operations, and maintenance activities.