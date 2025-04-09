Averitt promotes Stuart Gantt to regional vice president for Florida

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is announcing the promotion of Stuart Gantt to regional vice president for the company’s Florida operations.

“Stuart has a deep understanding of our industry, and he’s built strong relationships with our associates and customers over the years,” said Larry Mason, vice president of operations. “His promotion reflects our longstanding commitment to developing leaders from within, and we’re excited to see how he’ll help lead our team forward in Florida and Puerto Rico.”

Decades of Experience

Gantt brings decades of transportation and leadership experience to the role. He began his career in the industry in 1988 and joined Palm Express in 2005 as director of operations. Palm Express, a long-time partner carrier in Miami, officially became part of Averitt in 2024. He transitioned to Averitt as service center director in Miami during that time.

In his new role, Gantt will oversee operations and strategic planning for the Florida region, with a continued focus on delivering innovative solutions and best-in-class service.

Known for its community involvement Averitt recently broke a record for its charitable works.