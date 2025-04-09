TheTrucker.com
Business

Averitt promotes Stuart Gantt to regional vice president for Florida

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Averitt promotes Stuart Gantt to regional vice president for Florida
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Averitt promotes Stuart Gantt to regional vice president for Florida
Stuart Gantt takes the helm as Averitt's new regional vice presidents for the Florida area. (Photo courtesy Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is announcing the promotion of Stuart Gantt to regional vice president for the company’s Florida operations.

“Stuart has a deep understanding of our industry, and he’s built strong relationships with our associates and customers over the years,” said Larry Mason, vice president of operations. “His promotion reflects our longstanding commitment to developing leaders from within, and we’re excited to see how he’ll help lead our team forward in Florida and Puerto Rico.” 

Decades of Experience

Gantt brings decades of transportation and leadership experience to the role. He began his career in the industry in 1988 and joined Palm Express in 2005 as director of operations. Palm Express, a long-time partner carrier in Miami, officially became part of Averitt in 2024. He transitioned to Averitt as service center director in Miami during that time. 

In his new role, Gantt will oversee operations and strategic planning for the Florida region, with a continued focus on delivering innovative solutions and best-in-class service. 

Known for its community involvement Averitt recently broke a record for its charitable works.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE