Averitt’s Team Up Community Challenge breaks record

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Averitt associates dedicated a record-breaking 37,401 hours to community service in 2024 through the company’s Team Up Community Challenge initiative, marking a substantial increase from previous years.

“Our associates’ dedication to giving back continues to impress and inspire,” said Barry Blakely, president and COO. “The increase in participation and hours served this year reflects their passion for making a meaningful impact in the communities where we live and work.”

Serving the Community

“With participation from 115 teams, associates supported 235 organizations across Averitt’s network, reinforcing the company’s commitment to making a difference in the communities they serve,” Averitt said in a media release.

The Team Up program, which encourages associates to volunteer with local organizations, has grown significantly since its inception. This year’s participation saw a notable surge, with thousands of associates contributing their time to various causes, including food banks, educational initiatives, and environmental projects.

Since its launch, the Team Up initiative has become a cornerstone of Averitt’s culture, fostering teamwork while giving back to local communities. In honor of this community service, the company makes a matching contribution to Averitt Charities. This year, the 37,000+ hours helped contribute to Averitt’s record-breaking $1,750,001 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The program continues to grow each year, with associates finding new ways to support charitable efforts and serve those in need.

For more information about Averitt’s community service efforts, visit Averitt.com/TeamUp.