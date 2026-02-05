FMSCA extends 40 state HOS waiver due to winter weather

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has extended the Regional Emergency Declaration which provides temporary hours-of-service (HOS) relief for certain motor carriers and drivers due to severe winter storms and extreme cold impacting multiple states.

“This waiver supports urgent winter emergency response while maintaining overall safety,” FMCSA said. “Apply relief only to qualifying emergency operations and be sure to review the full waiver which can be found here.”

Who Is Covered

Motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance to emergency relief efforts in the affected states.

States Affected

Alabama

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Washington D.C.

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Montana

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolin

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

What Relief Is Granted

Temporary relief from:

49 CFR § 395.3 – Property-carrying vehicle driving limits.

49 CFR § 395.5 – Passenger-carrying vehicle driving limits

Relief applies regardless of trip origin, as long as the operation supports emergency relief in the affected states.

What Counts as Direct Assistance

Transportation or services supporting the immediate restoration of essential supplies or services during the emergency.

It does not include:

Routine commercial deliveries.

Mixed loads with nominal emergency supplies.

Long-term recovery or infrastructure repair after the emergency phase

Key Restrictions

All other FMCSRs remain in effect, including CDL, drug and alcohol testing, insurance, HAZMAT, and size/weight requirements.

Out-of-service drivers or carriers are NOT eligible until the order is officially lifted.

When emergency assistance ends, normal HOS rules apply, with required rest breaks before resuming standard operations.

Duration

Effective Feb. 3-20 or until the emergency ends, whichever comes first. FMCSA may modify, extend or terminate the declaration based on conditions.

For questions, follow established FMCSA and state coordination channels.