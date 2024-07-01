FMCSA extends comment period on truck towing reform

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has extended the comment period on industry towing fee practices until Aug. 1.

The previous end date was scheduled for July 1.

The FMCSA is asking industry stakeholders to share their perspectives on current practices regarding the disclosure of towing fees to commercial motor vehicle (CMV) owners and whether the owner is made aware of costs and fees prior to the tow.

On Feb. 7, the FMCSA expressed strong support for trucker protections against costly towing fees in a comment filed on the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) proposed rule banning junk fees.

FMCSA’s comment notes that predatory towing junk fees “significantly increase costs for commercial motor vehicle owners and operators.”

The comment also offers support for the proposed ban on hidden and misleading fees and urges the FTC to consider additional restrictions against the types of unnecessary and excessive mandatory junk fees plaguing truckers.

“When a truck driver’s vehicle is towed, they can’t earn a living until they get it back — leaving them vulnerable to predatory junk fees from towing companies,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We support FTC’s efforts to stand up for truckers by acting to ban junk fees and prevent predatory towing fees that can cause significant financial harm.”

To comment on this issue, click here.