Trucker crushed to death between tandem trailers in mall parking lot

VENTURA, Calif. — A truck driver was found dead between his jackknifed tandem trailers on June 28 at the Pacific View mall parking lot in Ventura, California.
According to the Ventura Police Department (VPD), the driver, who hasn’t been named, was crushed to death.
The incident was reported to police shortly after 8:45 a.m., a VPD official stated; a passerby called police after noticing the body.
Police are searching video footage of the mall’s cameras to piece together what happened.
No further details have been provided.
