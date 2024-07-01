Iowa 80 Truckstop to celebrate 60th anniversary during 2024 Jamboree

WALCOTT, IOWA – Iowa 80, the World’s Largest Truckstop is set to showcase a tasty truck as part of their 60th anniversary celebrations.

Baltimore, Md. based bakery, Charm City Cakes, famously known for the hit reality cake decorating series “Ace of Cakes “is creating a replica of the Super Truck Showroom out of cake

“It will truly be a one-of-a-kind cake,” said Vice President of Marketing, Heather DeBaillie. “We’re excited to celebrate our 60th Anniversary with everyone.”

Set for July 12, DeBaillie revealed that the cake will feature the beloved yellow bobtail “Cornpatch Cadillac” which is on display in the Super Truck Showroom, as well as an Iowa landscape and the iconic globe logo, complete with a red arrow.

Cake will be served at 2:30 p.m. in the Super Truck Showroom as part of the 2024 Walcott Truckers Jamboree. The public is welcome to come out to see the cake and have a slice.

“We can’t wait to see the cake next to the actual ‘Cornpatch Cadillac,’” said Senior Vice President Delia Moon Meier. “It’s going to be so awesome.”

The Iowa 80 Truckstop first opened its doors to the public on June 4, 1964. The facility featured a small restaurant, store, and two diesel pumps. Iowa 80 now spans 85 developed acres and features over 900 truck parking spaces, ten restaurant options and a host of other driver amenities. It has proudly served America’s professional truck drivers and travelers for 60 years and is look forward to what the next 60 years will bring. Iowa 80 has never closed its doors; operating continuously since opening day in 1964.

The 45th Annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree will be held July 11-13 at the Iowa 80 Truckstop, I-80 Exit 284, Walcott, Iowa. Admission and parking are free. Shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the event grounds. See the full schedule of events at truckersjamboree.com.