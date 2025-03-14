Amazon driver arrested after massive Texas fatality

AUSTIN, Texas — According to an Austin television station, Austin police said at least five people died and 11 were hurt in a crash involving at least 17 vehicles, including semi-trucks, on Interstate 35 in north Austin late Thursday night.

Citing police sources, KXAN in Austin reported that the driver of an Amazon truck was arrested in connection with a crash that killed five people including a child and an infant, which was near Parmer and Howard Lane. According to sources, the person arrested was charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with vehicle involving serious bodily injury.

One of those believed to be involved is a driver from ZBN Transport LLC. The company told media outlets that as of late Friday morning there’s been no contact with the semi truck driver, who they did not name.

Edgar Viera, who was at a nearby store and heard the crash, told KXAN that an 18-wheeler was going 80 mph and did not stop for half a mile as it hit other vehicles. The exact speed of the 18-wheeler is not yet known.

Viera said traffic was already completely stopped when the 18-wheeler crashed into another truck, which slowed it down.

The television station reported that first responders counted that the five people who died included three adults, one child and one infant. The other 11 people who were injured included four adults with critical, life-threatening injuries, four adults with minor injuries, one child with potentially life-threatening injuries, and two children with minor injuries.

Austin police posted at 11:58 p.m. that all southbound lanes of I-35 were closed in the area between Parmer and Howard Lanes. The southbound service road near the crash has since been reopened.

TxDOT said law enforcement expected the main lanes to remain closed for several more hours Friday. The department said drivers should find an alternate route if possible. TxDOT said drivers could use State Highway 130 as an alternate route.

“Tolls are being waived from SH 45 to US 290 East. I-35 mainlanes are expected to remain closed for several more hours as law enforcement continues to investigate,” TxDOT said.

ATCEMS reported that the scene spread across about 1/10 of a mile.

The Austin Fire Department said the extensive closure was partially due to a diesel spill on the road, as well as time mitigated for cleanup to clear the road of other debris.